MacAlpine to present, sign 'Letters from the Blitz'

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates County History Center will welcome author Rich MacAlpine for an outdoor book signing and presentation at 1 p.m. May 22 at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan.

MacAlpine’s latest book, "Letters From The Blitz," gathers letters from a Sheffield, England resident to her American cousin in Penn Yan, about the hardships and daily struggles her city experienced during the Blitzkrieg bombing of England's cities by Nazi Germany in World War II. MacAlpine’s knowledge of the history of the war from his career as a high school social studies teacher adds context to the letters with notes and interpretation.

The event is free and assorted books by the author, including "Steamboats on Keuka Lake" (with Charles Mitchell), "Admiral Frank H. Schofield," "'“Over There”' and Over Here," "Yates County Chronicles" and '"Starkey Diaries," will be for sale and signing. The price for "Letters From the Blitz" is $26.

Call YCHC at 315-536-7318 to register to attend this event. In case of inclement weather or increased COVID restrictions, registrants will be notified.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and abide by six-foot social distancing rules.