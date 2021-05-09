Memorial Flag volunteers needed

PENN YAN – Each year, The Chronicle asks volunteers, especially family members of veterans, to help place flags on the veterans’ grave sites at Lakeview Cemetery. This year, the date for the volunteers to gather is May 27.

Greg “Diz” Disbrow, American Legion Post 355 Cemetery Flag Co-Ordinator, requests volunteers meet at the Court Street entrance of the cemetery at 9 a.m.

“We’d also like to thank all those in our community who fly their flags proudly, to inspect and replace their flags if they are not serviceable (torn, faded badly or discolored),” says Disbrow.

The Yates County Veterans’ Service Office, American Legion Post 355, and the Penn Yan Elks 1722 Veterans Committee would like to thank all the volunteers who take care of their respective Yates County cemeteries in the spirit of, “You may not know them all, but we owe them all,” as proud Americans.