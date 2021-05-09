POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Ramon A. Rodriguez Jr., 57, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for DWI and unregistered motor vehicle following a complaint from a local business of an intoxicated customer. Rodriguez was found driving on Lake Street and stopped for having an expired registration. Showing signs of intoxication, he failed field sobriety tests and refused a blood draw, police said. He was taken to the PYPD where he was processed and released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court later.

Tegan R. Charbonneau, 32, of Branchport, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after she was observed driving a suspended license due to a previous DWI. She was issued an appearance ticket for village court where she will answer the charge later.

Michael J. Mahunik, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a check of a suspicious vehicle that was located at the Penn Yan Boat Launch after park hours. He was found to have driven the vehicle while having a suspended ID only, police said. Mahunik was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator, and will appear later in village court.

Melissa L. Greist, 46, of Rock Stream, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop. A license and registration check showed her driving privileges were suspended with two scofflaw charges out of Schuyler County, and the vehicle was unregistered. Greist was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Joseph M. Freeland, 34, of Gorham, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for an obstructed view. A license check showed his license to be suspended. He was cited for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driver’s view obstructed, and was released to appear in village court later.

Aurandrick M. Mampuya, 24, of East Rochester, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt. Mampuya had been previously arrested on charges of stalking and harassment, and a "stay away" order of protection was issued for the protected party. Since that order, Mampuya allegedly attempted to contact that person multiple times. He was arraigned in Penn Yan Village Court where he was appearing on other charges, and was released on his own recognizance.

Joshua S. Anderson, 29, of Port Byron, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration and a suspended license. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Lester C. Thompkins, 61, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for driving with no/inadequate stop lamps. A license check showed his license to be suspended. Thompkins was cited for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation, and no/inadequate stop lamps. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

NOTE: No reports were received from the Yates County Sheriff's Office or New York State Police as of deadline, May 6.