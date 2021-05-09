Team Kira and The Wagner raise $4,300 for Hope Walk's cancer services

Staff reports

PENN YAN – Kira Christensen, 8 years old and cancer-free, has proved that we should never underestimate kids' generosity and charity. With the Wagner Restaurant, a locally owned business, Kira hosted a chicken barbecue to raise money for the Hope Walk of Yates County. That combined effort raised an impressive $4,300 in just three hours.

Family, friends, and the community showed up to support Kira and her cause-raising awareness and spend their money for those in her community fighting cancer.

A check was presented to the Hope Walk of Yates County by Kira, who knows that all funds raised in Yates County will stay in Yates County.

If you have any questions, please contact Hope Walk online at www.hopewalkofyatescounty.org, by phone, 607-283-HOPE(4673), or email at hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com.