Morehouses celebrate 68th wedding anniversary

PENN YAN – Michael & Jean Morehouse, of Penn Yan, are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary May 16. They were were married May 16, 1953 at the First Methodist Church in Waukegan , Ill. For the past 35 years, they have enjoyed spending winters in Clermont, Fla.

Mike & Jean are the parents of three sons, Michael Jr. (Chris) of Bluff Point, Jeffrey (Michelle) of Daytona, Fla., and Dale (Melissa) of Bluff Point. They are also the proud grandparents of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.