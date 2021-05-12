Fatal fire at Italy trailer park

UPDATE: Yates County Sheriffs Deputies, Naples Fire Dept., Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Potter, Rushville, and Atlanta Fire Depts., Yates County OEM, Medic 55 and N.Y. State Police responded to 3 Sunnyside Estates trailer park for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The single occupant of the residence was Myron J. Worboys, 65, who succumbed to the smoke and flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.

YATES COUNTY – Sheriff Ron Spike of Yates County reports a structure fire fatality today, Wednesday, May 12.

At 12:54 p.m., Yates County 911 was notified by Ontario County of a mobile home fire at Sunnyside Estates Trailer Park in the town of Italy.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene soon after, and their preliminary investigation indicates one fatality at the scene who has not yet been identified.

Multiple fire companies and Office of Emergency Management remain on the scene, and the Yates County Fire Investigation Team has been activated.

This story will be updated as more information is received.