New COVID-19 cases plummet in New York

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 17,578 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 23,755 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 6.14% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across New York, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Kings, Queens and Erie counties.

Yates County reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,162 cases and 26 deaths.

New York ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 50.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 45.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 1,053,524 vaccine doses, including 353,810 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 1,247,540 vaccine doses, including 509,332 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 17,034,051 total doses.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lewis, Orleans and Monroe counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 2,413 cases; Queens County, with 2,028 cases; and Monroe County, with 1,433. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Fulton, Columbia and Cortland counties.

In New York, 330 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 355 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,072,426 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 52,688 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,707,750 people have tested positive and 581,754 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.