United Way consider support requests

Staff reports

The United Way of Northern Yates County Allocation Committee will be meeting Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20 to receive requests from agencies for support in 2022. If you wish to be considered, please write or call 315-536-2448 the United Way office for an appointment on one of these dates.

Six copies of your 2020 budget and six cover letters explaining how your agency helps the residents of NorthernYates County must be sent by Friday, May 14, 2021 to:

United Way of Northern Yates County,

P.O. Box 536,

Penn Yan, NY 14527.