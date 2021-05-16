Caiden DeMarco named a Distinguished Youth

PENN YAN – The Yates County Legislature was pleased to meet the third and final recipient of the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award for 2020, Caiden DeMarco.

According to Yates County Social Services Director Amy Miller, who introduced Caiden, he is a senior at Penn Yan Academy where he is a member of National Honor Society, PYA Orchestra (where he is the Vice President), Pit band, the Engineering club, and he is a member of the Varsity Soccer Team.

Caiden is also an active member of 4-H where he is a trained team leader. He is currently serving as Vice President of the 4-H Teen Council. He has also been a dedicated volunteer at the 4-H Dairy Bar, has helped raise money for 4-H scholarships for graduating seniors and assisted with many other 4-H service activities.

Caiden has also volunteered his time performing for the Homestead, refereeing games for youth soccer, at Bingo at Clinton Crest, has assisted with Milo Center Church barbecue, helped work on the fire pit at the Branchport Rod & Gun Club, and was the manager’s assistant for the Backpack Program through Milly’s Pantry for the Summer Recreation Programs for three years.

Caiden is second in his class and while keeping incredible grades and giving back to his community, he also has held a part-time job for two years at Morgan’s Grocery.

“The theme that is repeated in all the letters of recommendation for Caiden is that he is a well-rounded young man who strives for excellence is all aspects of his life, while making sure to help others along the way,” said Miller. “He also values the importance of giving back to his community and being a part of a team. Letters supporting Caiden spoke of his leadership, problem solving, teamwork and time management skills that showed maturity beyond his age. One letter said ‘His approach to life is Do More, and he does.’ Caiden is the type of person that the Youth Board looks for in a Distinguished Youth. We look forward to hearing about all he will accomplish as he moves into adulthood.”

The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.