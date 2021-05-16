ESL and high school equivalency classes available through FLCC

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

HOPEWELL -- Finger Lakes Community College is accepting students for its summer Adult Basic Education classes. Remote and in-person high school equivalency and English as a Second Language sessions are scheduled. Covid precautions are in place for all summer classes at campus centers. Most classes will run through August.

A schedule is on the Finger Lakes Community College Adult Basic Education Facebook page. To register or reconnect with a teacher, email Kathleen.Guy@flcc.edu or Kathleen.Constantino@flcc.edu or call 585-785-1544 or 585-785-1431.

Those seeking to take advantage of the state's Covid Pathway Diploma and avoid testing have until June 30, so students are urged to call or email immediately. The diploma was established last year by the state Department of Education and Board of Regents. It gives TASC (GED) students credit toward a diploma if they have passed at least three high school Regents tests or three or more TASC or GED tests.

Students will need to complete work with a TASC teacher in the areas where they lack Regents credits. This is a temporary opportunity offered during the pandemic.