Keuka College will celebrate Commencement 2021

Staff reports

College will hold six separate ceremonies May 22-23

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College will conduct in-person commencement exercises for graduates on the weekend of May 22-23 on Norton Chapel lawn.

The College will offer a series of smaller in-person ceremonies throughout the weekend: three on Saturday, May 22, and three on Sunday, May 23. Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. each day, with no more than 100 graduates at each ceremony, and will be separated by academic division.

In order to comply with state and local COVID-19 guidance, each student will be allowed two tickets for family and friends to watch the celebration in person. Other health and safety policies, such as masking and social distancing, will be in place.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Keuka College website, www.keuka.edu, so family and friends can watch virtually.