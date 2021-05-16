Marine Patrol to offer boater safety course

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – By New York state law, all operators of personal water craft (PWC) must have a boater safety card, regardless of age. The Yates County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol will offer a boater’s safety course Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. at the Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St.

Participants must be a minimum of 10 years old. This course complies with adult certification and persons 14 and older who wish to operate a PWC.

This course is between seven and eight hours long and class size is limited to the first 20 students. The class does not break for lunch, so bring a drink, bag lunch and/ or snacks.

There is a fee of $5 per person. Payment must be made with cash, money order, or bank certified check. No personal checks or debit /credit cards will be accepted

Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Yates County Public Safety Building, 227 Main S., Penn Yan, Monday, through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4:15 p.m. The last day to purchase tickets is June 18.

Payment can also be made in advance by mailing your fee to the Yates County Public Safety Building at the above address, (Attention: Boater Safety) and must be received by June 16 to be registered. Please make money orders or bank certified checks payable to "YCSO-Boater Safety." Please include a note with the attendee’s name, age, and contact phone number in the envelope.

This course is also available on-line by following this link: http://nysparks.com/recreation/boating/boating-safety-class.aspx

Please call 315-536-5178 with any questions about signing up for the class. More information is available at www.yatescountysheriff.org