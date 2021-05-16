Once Finger Lakes opens on Seneca

Staff reports

Special to The Chronicle-Express

A "regional wine tasting room" on Seneca Lake

YATES COUNTY – Once Finger Lakes, a regional wine tasting room, is now open, delighting guests by showcasing the breadth and depth of the region with curated, themed wine flights and warm hospitality.

Founder Antonio Arias found his inspiration for the regional wine tasting room from the community and his desire to help position the Finger Lakes region alongside the best wine regions in the world. His Latin background can be felt in this concept, as working closely with the community is deeply rooted in the Mexican culture.

"The Finger Lakes wine industry has been built on the spirit of cooperation, so let's pool our pencils and build a bigger fire," expressed Cameron Hosmer of Hosmer Winery when learning about the project.

The word Once [pronounced AWN-Say] means ‘eleven’ in Spanish, which is the number of lakes that form the Finger Lakes region.

“The name was the perfect way to capture the essence of the business – to be a window to the high-quality wines, family traditions, passions, and artisanal knowledge that is the lifeblood of our community,” said Arias. “The stars of the show are the Finger Lakes wines, but we are also working with regional suppliers to offer delicious local foods, and with local artists to decorate the space with locally handcrafted pieces.”

Once Finger Lakes partnered with ten of the most notable wineries from around the region and is showcasing a carefully selected assortment of their wines. This includes world-renowned classic producers, alongside up-and-coming, rising-star winemakers.

“Our family has worked for over 60 years and four generations to grow grapes and make wines that will achieve world-renowned attention,” said Meaghan Frank of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery. “We could not be more thrilled to be included in the exclusive Once producer list and to continue to push the region forward with our esteemed neighbors.”

The tasting menu includes options such as the Savour Tasting Flights, built around a central theme, and the innovative Flights & Bites, where each wine is paired with a small food sample meant to further enhance the enjoyment of the wines.

“If you want to experience wine on a different level, you have pair them with one of our local food boards,” suggested Tasting Room Manager Nishant Ceyyur. “Each board was carefully designed to showcase an array of flavours and textures that complement the region’s wine styles beautifully.”

For those who wish to create their own adventure, all wines featured at Once Finger Lakes can be enjoyed as a traditional tasting pour, by the glass, carafe, or bottle inside the modern tasting room or on the expansive deck overlooking Seneca Lake. Charcuterie, cheese, and smoked fish boards are also available and offered to complement the wines while guests share an afternoon with family and friends. All featured wines can be purchased to take home, including limited edition, hard-to-find selections.

“After spending a couple of hours of tasting deeply with Antonio and quizzing him on every single sip, I can’t think of anybody better to tell the unique stories of the people and the wines of the Finger Lakes,” said Rick Rainey of Forge Cellars. “Once is a great addition to the region.”

Once Finger Lakes is located at 655 state Route 14, in Penn Yan, and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn more about Once Finger Lakes and its featured wineries at oncefingerlakes.com.

