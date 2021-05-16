POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

A two-car accident with injuries occurred at 12:35 p.m. May 11 at a notoriously bad corner in the Town of Benton at the intersection of Ferguson Corners and Hall roads. Yates County deputies and Emergency Management, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, Benton and Bellona Fire Department, Mercy Flight, and Lifenet responded, Deputies report Madison Guy, 21, of Old State Road, Moravia, was headed east on Ferguson Corners Road, when she collided with another vehicle, driven by Michael Raplee, 30, of 9th Street, Watkins Glen, who was headed south on Hall Road after he failed stop at the stop sign. After the collision the two cars exited the roadway at the southeast corner. Guy was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Her passengers, Alexandria J. Smith, 20, of Whitney Road, Memphis, NY, and Julianne L. Zizzo, 20, of Hemlock Lane, Massapequa, NY, were taken by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Raplee was checked over at the scene and released by EMS. He was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign and will answer to the charge in Benton Town Court later.

Joshua J. Roth, 30, an inmate of the Yates County Jail, was arrested May 11 by Yates County deputies for second-degree criminal contempt after investigation revealed he had made multiple phone calls to a protected party while in custody at the jail. This act was in violation of a court order of protection served to him out of Starkey Town Court. Roth was arraigned on the new charge at the next session of Yates County CAP Court

Daniel L. Hoad, 47, of Bath, was arrested by Penn Yan Police officers following a traffic stop that took place on Elm Street. Hoad was found to be driving with only a revoked non-driver ID. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, violating interlock restrictions, and obstructed driver's view, and was released to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

James E. Hillegus III, 23, of Bath, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a warrant issued by Penn Yan Village Court after he failed to appear. He was originally arrested Dec. 31, 2019 on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance , 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate tail lamps, and distorted/broken windshield, but failed to appear in court on his original scheduled date. Hillegus was turned over to Penn Yan Police by Bath Police, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.

Alex A. Hutchins, 18, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for DWAI by drugs after he drove to a meeting with Yates County Probation, appearing to be under the influence of drugs. Probation contacted the Penn Yan Police Department, who responded and performed a series of field sobriety which he failed. He was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood alcohol test, and will appear in village court later.

Kayla A. Taft, 31, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration, and will appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

Judy A. Sisson, 48, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for willfully violating public health laws after she was observed at a local establishment while she was under quarantine due to COVID-19. Yates County Public Health was notified, and Sisson was issued an appearance ticket for village court later.

Lisa A. Bates, 56, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after receiving a complaint that she was driving while under the influence. Officers made contact with her in the parking lot of a hotel after observing her driving. She displayed signs of intoxication and was placed through a series of fields sobriety tests which she failed. She submitted to subsequent chemical testing and was released on DWI tickets to appear in village court later.

Jerod S. Dunton, 37, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration, and will appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

Aric P. Scott, 19, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration, and will appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

A man was injured and his horse killed in a car vs. buggy accident at 6:24 a.m. May 6 on Route 54 in the town of Benton. Yates County Deputies report Melissa M. Carney, 33, of May Street, Bath was eastbound when she struck from behind an eastbound horse and buggy driven by Jonathon W. Zimmerman, 20, of Yatesville Road, Penn Yan. Zimmerman was thrown from the buggy, and treated at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance and Medic 55 for leg and neck stiffness. The horse was deceased at the scene. Deputies found that following too closely and glare from the sun contributed to the crash. Carney was ticketed for failing to use due care while approaching a horse, and will answer that charge at a later date in the Town of Benton Court.

Yates County deputies along with Dundee Fire Department, Medic 55 and the New York State Department of Transportation responded to the report of a rollover accident at 10:37 p.m. May 6 on Route 54 in the Town of Barrington. Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle, Casey L. Buckley, 23, of Liberty Street, Hammondsport, had left the scene in another vehicle heading southbound. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to keep right, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to notify the DMV of an address change.