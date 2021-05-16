Yates County DMV office to reopen June 1

PENN YAN – Yates County Clerk Lois Hall informed the county legislature that the Yates County DMV will be open to the public beginning June 1. Hall said there are previously booked appointments scheduled until then that must be completed before the staff can accommodate the walk-in customers.

Hours will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The mandatory health check in will remain the same at the entrance to the building. Social distancing and masks will be required to ensure the safety of all of the DMV customers. For expedient handling of the backlog of customers, Hall asks they please have all paperwork completed prior to arriving to the DMV office.

“We ask that only the customer processing the transaction come to the office because of spacing limitations,” says Hall. “The capacity is 13 people with the current guidelines issued by the Governor. Consideration will be made for minors and customers requiring additional assistance. Enhanced and REAL ID licenses will not be accepted from noon - 1:30 p.m. because of limited staff.”

All documents will still be available at the drop box on the steps of the Yates County Office Building for those who do not yet wish to come inside.