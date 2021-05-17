Camp Cory is celebrating 100 years

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

Special to The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA LAKE – Over the last five years, Camp Cory has completed several master plan projects to ensure it can serve the community for the next 100 years. Camp planners are passionate about continuing to improve the service capacity to the Yates County community. Kids need camp more than ever after a year of virtual classes during the pandemic.

In this pristine outdoor environment, campers get the chance to connect with nature and each other away from the pressures of life outside of camp. The friendships and sense of belonging are made even more powerful by the absence of technology; campers find a place to be authentically themselves where their differences are acknowledged and celebrated.

Day Camp sessions for this summer are filling fast, so be sure to register soon. Financial aid is available for qualified families. The camp also welcomes local volunteers to serve on the board of management and help with facility projects throughout the season.

Patrick Foster, executive director, says "YMCA Camp Cory deeply values its membership with the Yates County Chamber of Commerce because of how passionately the chamber advocates for the business community. It is so helpful to have an organization that we can refer families to when they are looking to stay in the area while their kids are at camp. We are grateful for the organization’s goal of making a greater quality of life for the residents of the Finger Lakes Region".