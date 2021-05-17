Soldiers & Sailors launch annual memorial project

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to participate in “Remembering Those Who Served”. The project is designed to honor the American flag and to assure that those who are serving, and those who have served our country in the military, are honored and recognized. The project pays homage to Soldiers & Sailors, the community hospital named by its founding fathers in memory and honor of servicemen from Yates County.

For a contribution of $5 or more, individuals, families or organizations can place a service man or woman’s name on the “Honor Roll” poster board displayed in the Hospital lobby during the program. Names are accompanied by a flag (honoring the living veterans) or a star (memorializing deceased veterans). Each flag and star represents a gift of honoring, sharing, and remembering. The project encompasses Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day, July 4.

To participate in this remembrance program, mail cash or check payable to Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary with name of service man/woman and whether it is in honor of or in memorial to: Kathie Sheradin, P.O. Box 216, Dundee, NY 14837. All proceeds from this project support projects within the Hospital and Homestead.