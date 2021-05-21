School budget vote and board election results

YATES COUNTY – The three area school districts earned overwhelming support from voters in the annual school budget votes and election of school board members. This echoes statewide results where 99% of all school budgets were passed.

Penn Yan

The Penn Yan Central School budget of $38,314,584 was passed 520 to 116. Bus purchases of $455,000 passed 509 to 128. The $5 million capital reserve measure passed 522 to 114. And the reduction of the board of education seats from nine to seven passed 516 to 121.

Elected were Alicen Yonts, Karl Fleming, and Marta Cramer who will each fill 3-year terms on the Board of Education. Malia Spofford Xavier will fill the unexpired term left vacant by Jeff Morehouse. Candidate John "Jack" Clancy withdrew his name from consideration prior to the vote, stating, "Due to a developing personal issue, I did not believe I could give my full attention to the board."

Dundee

The Dundee Central School budget of $19,961,102 was passed by a 6 to 1 margin, with bus purchases of $335,000 and support of $163,000 for the Dundee Library also passing handily.

The re-election of Board Member Brittany Gibson (running unopposed) garnered more yes votes than any other measure.

Marcus Whitman

The $34,475,750 school budget, $468,600 in bus purchases, and support for the Gorham Free Library and the Middlesex and Rushville Reading Centers all passed by an approximately 4 to 1 margin.

Cindy Hall, Sheila Brown, and Cory Clark were elected to the board of education.