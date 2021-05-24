April Deed Transfers

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Deed transfers recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during April 2021 include:

Barrington

Victor & Amanda Noyes to Patricia Gorman, $77,777

Kevin Ray Martin to Kevin Ray Martin & Dianne B. Martin, $0

Arthur David & Lois Mae Kuh to The Kuh Irrv. Medicaid Income Only Trust, $0

Roger & Cora Miller to Glen R. & Catherine De Camp Miller $18,063

Community Feed & Supplies Property, LLC to Martin’s Seed, Feed & Supplies, LLC, $477,850

Mark B. Wheeler to Ellen R. Wheeler, $0

Benton

Finger Lakes Health Foundation, Inc to Timothy McMichael, $430,000

Cynthia B. Mattoon to Nathaniel Alden Poole, $185,000

Estate of Lloyd K. Powers to Shirley Amidon-Powers, $0

Timothy H. Horning to Timothy H. & Melissa S. Horning, $0

Jordan M. Martin to Jordan M. & Marilyn R. Martin, $0

Healthy October, LLC to Lamar B. & Mary Ann Martin, $400,000

Italy

Jim & Diane Beach to Jason Enos, $30,000

Robert F. Jr., & Suzonne Q. Wied to Shawn D. & Ashley C. Edwards, $381,000

Jerusalem

James D. Harloff to Deborah Harloff, $1

Robert J. & Tonya C. Erdle to John W. Jr. & Janet M. Rodenhouse, $75,000

Durwood A. & Terry A. Lounsberry to Edward W. Saylor, $35,000

Darla A. Holly to Robert G. Jr. & Katheryn A. Colucci, $110,000

David T. Nothnagle to Brandon T. & Joy E. Jensen, $46,000

Sonia Micari to Joseph Micari, $0

Nancy E. Chinski to Daniel P. & Patricia G. Leach, $330,000

Edith Man & Heinz Schwab to Edith Man & Heinz Schwab, $0

Smith Family Cottage LLC to Smith Family Trust, $0

Barbara S. Kete to Austin R. Fingar, $70,000

Dean B. & Lesley K. Burton to Villa Vino Esperanza, LLC, $0

Bruce S. & Leslie K. Cutler to Nancy Sadecki & Kimberly Buttonow, $1

Richard R. & Shirley S. Haberl to Steven R. Trombley, $0

Estate of Ethel M. Jugle to Kip L. Jugle, $1

Santucci Family Wealth Trust to William F. & Monica S. Henderson, $675,000

Charles Stevens to Charles E. & Bonnie E. Stevens, $1

Angelica G. Mitchell to Paul E. Wagner & Vanessa Mitchell-Wagner, $0

Jean D. Flaherty IRR TR. To Bruce Eugene Flaherty, $1

Gordon F. Marchionda Est. to Marri A. Marchionda-Palmer Revocable Trust, $33,000

Luke Ray Stauffer to Luke Ray & Jennifer R. Stauffer, $0

Barbara Willson Krauss & David Willson to David & Susan Ann Willson, $0

Ronald L & Cindy L. Sanderson to Ivest to Win Real Estate LLC, $0

Gerald B. & Pamela L. Scutt to Timothy B. Scutt, $0

Estate of Susan Wallace Foust to Joan Tannen, $30,144

Middlesex

Jennifer Mitchell to Stuart Mitchell III, $0

Stuart Mitchell to Joshua Codding & Danielle L. Chastang-Codding, $72,150

Robert Brenner to The People’s Line, LLC, $180,000

Lorie J. Mellini to Robert & Bonnie Andre, $250,000

Joshua Fleig to Christopher Mays, $10,000

The People’s Line, LLC to South Lake Road Holdings, LLC, $280,000

David Alercia to 635 Lake Avenue LLC d/b/a 635 East Lake Road LLC

Milo

Luke L. & Lucille W. Nolt to Titus M & Ada Z. Reiff, $1,250,000

Estate of Charles E. Willis to Estate of Michael J. Willis, $0

Chelsey L. Chappell to Stephen M. & Chelsey L. Chappell, $0

Christine Yonge to Steven E. Ames, $150,000

Cameron R. Mills & Alicia F. Avellaneda to Amber L. & Landon K. McCarthy, $140,550

Karen Robideau, Ronald Berna, Annmarie Flanagan, Brian Berna, Patricia Coffin, Paula Mc.Michael, & Carl Berna to Kerry Fisher & Luke Catlin, $156,000

Charlotte Kinney Living Trust to Gary & Roseandrea Seivert, $836,000

Michael A. Manahan to Michael E. Manahan & Patrick C. Manahan, $0

Jack R. Payne to Michael J. Clancy, $150,000

Ben H. Comstock to BC Rental, LLC, $0

Aaron H. & Linda Z. Reiff to Aaron Ray & Marcille H. Reiff, $250,000

Elaine M. Samson to John G. & Jan Cope, $140,000

John M. & Sharon J. Barattini to Marvin L. Reigle & Nadine M. Bocek, $130,000

Richard E. Pallatto to Thomas W. Fulkrod, $85,000

Madeline A. Berry to Robert H. Berry Jr. & Rebecca A. Gilfus, $0

Potter

Kim A. Morganti to Sarah C. Ellison, $125,000

Richard & Holly A. Lafler to Richard & Holly A. Lafler and Keven Hudson, $0

Andrea C. & Robert B. Chermak to Sarah E. Tyler & Colby R. Olsen, $187,000

Joyce C. Stanley to Jeffery J. & Kimberly A. Morsch, $0

Ross Newcomb to Gary Thompson, $95,000

Starkey

Eugene S. & Lucinda S. Newswanger to Nevin H. & Marie N. Martin, $454,020

Tabora Farms LLC to Dean & Linda Schuler, $290,000

Linda J. Wheeler to Linda J. Wheeler Irrevocable Trust, $0

Hallaren F. VanSkiver, Executor to Tyson H. & Kristin A. VanSkiver, $0

H. Edward Lottermoser to David Zelechoski and Christy & Forrest Zelechoski, $200,000

Harold R. Neva M. DeWitt to Janice & Sean M. Rosemier, $60,000

Estate of Harriet C. Stoe to Marri Tice, $0

Matthew D. & Shane G. Romania to Robin St. George & Erica C. Davis, $166,000

Wendy Whitson to Kyle Whitson & Chelsey Mattison, $0

Susan M. Strohl, Rebecca A. Strohl, Jennifer L. Strohl, & Margaret K. Heisterkamp to Unwind Properties, LLC $0

Joshua R. Farrow & Amanda M. Cummings to Amanda M. Cummings, $1

Stephanie Tolan to Paris E. Canzler & Erin A Canzler, $52,000

Anthony N. & Joanne L. Weaver to Jonathon W. & Rachel H. Zimmerman, $10,000

G.L. Rental Properties, LLC to Brian J. & Jill A. Pawlik, $560,000

Torrey

William & Mary Updike to Brenda Morgan, $1

Thomas A. Patrick to Joseph M. Patrick, $0

David R. & Allison J. Firmstone to David W. & Regina M. Zimmerman, $188,734

Nathan A. Daggett to Bryan A. Gillette, $155,000