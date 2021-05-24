Arts Center News: Sunny Point Open House; National Juried Show submissions welcome; Stained glass class

Arts Center of Yates County

Sunny Point Annual Open House

Date/Time: Saturday, June 12, 1-4 p.m.

Location: Sunny Point, 869 East Lake Road, Dundee (on Keuka Lake)

Join the Arts Center of Yates County for the annual Sunny Point summer grand opening. Tour the studio, pottery, and cottage, and enjoy wine and beer tastings as well as music by "Artistic License." Free to all. Contact: 315-536-8226

Submission Portal for the Arts Center's 2021 National Juried Show is now open

Everyone is invited to submit artwork for the Arts Center's 2021 International Juried Exhibition to be held Aug. 24 through Oct. 2. This show is open to all artists in the United States. Entries must be original two-dimensional paintings, drawings, collage, linocut prints, or other printmaking, created within the last four years. Overall size, including frame, should not exceed 34 by 34 inches.

Submission for the show must be made online before midnight July 9. To submit work, go to www.ShowSubmit.com and select Arts Center of Yates County Juried Exhibition.

For more information, contact the Arts Center at artscenteryates@gmail.com or call 315-536-8226.

Intro to Stained Glass

Date/Time: Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan

Cost: $40 members, $48 not-yet-members

Learn how to meld pieces of colored glass together with copper foil and solder, in the style made famous by Louis Tiffany. We’ll learn how to cut glass and fit pieces together into a simple design. If you’ve always wondered how stained glass “works” this is the class for you! Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.