Caution urged during National Safe Boating Week

Staff reports

“National Safe Boating Week is being held May 23-29, reminding all boaters to brush up on boating safety skills and navigation best practices in preparation for the boating season,” says Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike. “This week kicks off the Safe Boating Campaign as an awareness effort to encourage boaters that enjoy our New York State waterways to be responsible.”

The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol has these reminders:

· Brush up on your boating skills and legal operations with an online or classroom course and make sure your boat has all the essential safety gear.

· US Coast Guard approved life jackets (PFD’s) save lives when worn.

· Boating while under the influence of alcohol or impaired by drugs is illegal and dangerous.

· Reckless operation or going at excessive speeds close to shore is illegal.

· Be aware of safety or marker buoys (they are there for a reason).

· Do not overload your boat with people or equipment.

· Be aware to remove plant matter (invasive species) before launch.

· Be aware of the latest weather forecasts before leaving shore.

· Always maintain a proper lookout and be aware of other recreational users of the waterway while boating.

· Safety is always your first priority.