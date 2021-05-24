Dundee Central holds DARE graduation

Staff reports

DUNDEE — Dundee Central School held their DARE graduation May 14 for their five 6th grade classes. The event was live-streamed on the DCS Facebook page.

Sheriff Ron Spike and School Resource Officer Charles Emerson also presented a Citizen Sheriff’s Commendation to retiring Elementary School Principal Laurie Hopkins-Halbert recognizing her 28 years of elementary education at Yates County schools and her dedication to community and public service.