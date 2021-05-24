Friends of the Outlet add interpretive sign

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The fifth interpretive sign to be added to the Keuka Outlet Trail has been installed in Penn Yan near the new pedestrian bridge just downstream from the Lake Street playground between the Liberty and Main Street bridges.

The sign illustrates some of the history of what was a very busy portion of the Keuka Outlet and Crooked Lake Canal. Recent developments on Water Street have brought popular restaurants, a bakery, wine and spirits store, recreational equipment rental, and upscale apartments to the area of the village that was once the center of commercial activity. The sign includes a historic map that shows where the Crooked Lake Canal joined the Keuka Outlet.

It also includes a map of the entire multi-purpose trail between Penn Yan and Dresden. Other interpretive signs have been installed at the Dresden Trailhead, near the entrance to Cascade Mills and Mays Mills, and at the Lions parking lot on Outlet Road near the Seneca Millsite.

The sign is sponsored by the Yates Community Foundation’s Willie Taaffe Memorial Fund, Robert and Marge Larder Memorial Fund, and Verizon. The sign was researched by Friends of the Outlet and designed by Garces Design of Penn Yan. It was installed by Village of Penn Yan employees.

For more information about the Keuka Outlet Trail, visit www.KeukaOutletTrail.org.