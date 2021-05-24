June programs set at Cobblestone Springs

Cobblestone Springs

Special to The Chronicle-Express

DUNDEE – Cobblestone Springs is an interdenominational retreat/renewal center in an historic 1840s cobblestone mansion overlooking the Seneca Lake valley. It regularly offers programs related to spirituality, community, and ecology.

Meditation & Singing Bowl Sound Bath Experience

June 5, 2-3 p.m.

Presented by Sandra Steigerwald

The Singing Bowl Sound Bath Experience begins with each person lying down in a comfortable position or sitting comfortably in a chair. You are led through guided breath work to clear the mind. For the remainder of your session, enjoy the sound of seven crystal singing bowls that bring you away from your thoughts and into a meditative state while on the beautiful grounds of Cobblestone Springs. The sound waves and vibrations produced by the crystal bowls surround and bathe your body, allowing for deep relaxation and healing. Relax, release and receive.

Please bring any props you would like to support your comfort~ yoga mat, blanket, pillow, eye mask, anything else you like. Weather permitting, we will be outside amongst the beauty of Mother Nature. We will move inside if needed.

Tea and cookies to follow. Feel free to come early or stay after to explore the grounds, read and relax in our gazebos, or enjoy a rocking chair on the front porch.

Program fee of $15. To register, please email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com

Yoga has been part of Sandy’s life for 23 years. Her practice has helped her grow stronger, more flexible, more fearless and focused; both off and on the mat. Sandy completed her Wisdom Flow Yoga Training on Maui. Her classes are designed to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. She enjoys drinking coffee with her Hawaiian lovebirds, playing singing bowls, picking wild flowers, & the feeling of freedom.

Basics of Drawing

June 10 - To Draw is To See

June 11 - Showing Depth in Drawings

Presented by Kristin Malone

This spring and summer, artist Kristin Malone will offer a series of programs designed to assist participants in developing their creative skills. Kristin is a versatile artist who lives and works in Rochester, New York; her previous programs at Cobblestone Springs have been popular and memorable.

Learn something new, or refresh your skills, with Kristin during two weekend opportunities this year. Please contact cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com or call 607-243-8212 to register. Fee for each program session is $70.

Classics in Spirituality – Seeking the Numinous Through Photography

June 14, 11 a.m. - noon

With Dr. Christopher Wright (via Zoom)

With the advent of digital photography and the widespread use of camera-equipped smartphones, we have all become photographers. Can the same technology that makes the upload of selfies and endless posting to Instagram and Facebook also function as a tool for quiet contemplation, connection, and deeper meaning?

Indeed yes, the practice of contemplative photography invites people of faith to set aside distractions of contemporary life to view the world through the eyes of the divine and to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary. The presentation will begin with camera icons like Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Minor White, and Thomas Merton, followed with examples of the presenter’s work. Participants in the presentation are encouraged to share their own pictures as well as comments and reflections on their efforts.

Dr Christopher Wright has been a photographer/artist for over three decades and is a scholar of the history of photography as well as of the history of religion with emphasis on the historical Jesus and on Mesoamerican mythology.