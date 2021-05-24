Memorial Day events shall go on

YATES COUNTY — With the lightening of some restrictions by the New York State Department of Health, some of the local community Memorial Day events that had to be cancelled in 2020 are going to be taking place in 2021.



PENN YAN

Penn Yan Veterans Sidewalk Procession

Due to restrictions on the parade this year by the Village of Penn Yan Public Safety Committee, veterans who would like to walk up the Main Street sidewalk to the Old Court House Lawn should meet at the Village Office Building on Elm Street. Stepping off at 10:30 a.m., the color guard will lead the sidewalk procession.

Penn Yan Memorial Day Ceremony

Penn Yan’s Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Old Court House Lawn. The guest speaker is Yates County Judge Jason L. Cook. The Grand Marshall is Don Harris, a Vietnam War Veteran serving with the U.S. Army and currently the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 745 in Penn Yan. The Master of Ceremonies is Carrie Ahearn, an Air Force veteran having served in Korea and Saudi Arabia. She is 1st Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 355 and Veteran Service Officer of Yates County. The color guard will do a rifle salute followed by taps at the end of the service. All Veterans are encouraged to attend the ceremony so they can be recognized for their service. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be conducted at the Johnson Costello Post 355 Pavilion, located at 2001 Himrod Road.

Memorial Day Luncheon

A luncheon will follow rain or shine at the pavilion, prepared by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 355. Please contact Andy Swarthout at 315-595-6130 for any questions.

DRESDEN

Town of Torrey Memorial Day Service and Parade

The Town of Torrey’s 99th annual Memorial Day Service will start at 10:30 a.m. May 31 at the Dresden Village Gazebo in the Village Square as an outside service only, weather permitting. Rev. John Busch, Yates County American Legion Chaplain, will be the guest speaker. Liesl Leonard will lead the Penn Yan Middle School Band. Don Chambers will read the Roll of Honor. Following the program there will be a parade to the cemetery, where a service and gun salute will be conducted by members of American Legion Post 1571. J. Jeffrey Stempien and Philip Bracht will play taps. Please, bring lawn chairs and masks.

Dresden Methodist Chicken Barbecue

There will be a drive-through chicken barbecue after the Memorial Day service in Dresden at the United Methodist Church at noon. Chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, and a roll for $10. Come down Main Street and turn left onto Cornelia Street.

DUNDEE

Dundee Flying Club Memorial Day Breakfast

The annual fly-, fall-, or drop-in, all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 – 11 a.m. features pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee for just $7. It takes place at the Dundee Flying Club, ReDunn Field - 2441 Chase Road, Rock Stream. For more information, contact Sam Dixon at 607-227-0029.

Dundee Memorial Day Parade

The Dundee Memorial Day Parade is supported by the Bradley Jessop Post 660 American Legion Post and the Dundee Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post #8649. The parade, led by New York State Police and Yates County Sheriff’s cars, will begin at Dundee Central School at 10 a.m. Parade participants will include Color Guard, Dundee Volunteer Fire Department, Tyrone and Himrod fire departments and other local emergency departments. Other participants will include vintage cars and tractors, Dundee Area Historical Society board members and families, and the Dundee Central School Marching Band. The Memorial Day Parade will mark the debut of the DCS Marching Band’s beautiful new uniforms. New this year, the entire DCS Band will entertain spectators with a drum line presentation. If you are interested in participating in the parade, contact Jim Peterson at 607-678-4132.

Dundee Memorial Day Ceremony

Held in Seneca Street Park at the conclusion on the parade, the ceremony will feature an opening prayer, the National Anthem and "God Bless America" by the DCS Band, guest speaker former Marine Sgt. Nick Dixon, placing of the wreath, a moment of silence, Taps, rifle salute detail, and the benediction. Visit the Civil War display after the ceremony.