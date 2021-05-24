POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

JUSTIN L. COVERT, 32, of Rumsey Street, Bath was arrested May 7 by Yates County sheriff's deputies on a Superior Court bench warrant for non-compliance with Yates County Drug Treatment Court. He was held at the county jail until his arraignment May 11 when he was remanded back to the jail.

JEFFERY A. MCCLAIN, 33, of Hoyt Road, Penn Yan was arrested May 11 by Yates County deputies on a Superior Court arrest warrant following an indictment by a Yates County grand jury after an investigation alleged McClain violated a duly served order of protection eight times between April 16 and May 5, 2021. McClain was charged with eight counts of aggravated family offense (class E felony) was arraigned in Yates County Court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $5,000bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Yates County deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident at 12:20 a.m. May 12 on Ferguson Corners Road in the Town of Potter. Upon arrival, deputies located JOSHUA FLEIG, 28, of Warren Street, Rushville, attempting to flee from law enforcement on foot. Smelling of alcohol and with bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and impaired motor coordination, he was charged with common law DWI , speed not reasonable, failing to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

MICHAEL A. BROWN, 20, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police while they were investigating another matter when Brown approached them. He began to shout at the officers and attempted to interfere with that arrest. Brown then allegedly attempted to distract officers while another individual attempted to hide drug paraphernalia under a police car. Officers observed Brown to be under the influence of alcohol while under the age of 21. He was taken into custody, charged with obstructing governmental administration and unlawful possession of alcohol under 21, and issued appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court before being released.

Penn Yan Police arrested AN ELIGIBLE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER while responding to a report of disorderly conduct. They found the youth to be under the influence of alcohol while being under 21. A ticket was issued and the youth was released.

NICHOLAS M. SKORUSA, 25, of Farmington, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration. He will appear in village court later.

KEVIN L. KURTZ, 30, of Prattsburgh, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for no stop lamps. He was issued tickets and released.

At 6 a.m. May 18, Yates County deputies along with Branchport Fire and Penn Yan Ambulance, were dispatched to Italy Friend Road in the Town of Jerusalem for a vehicle crashed into a tree with a male occupant with injuries. Upon arrival, it was found that MICHAEL MARTIN, 38, of Klock Road, Canastota, had been driving southwest on Italy Friend Road when he lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway on the opposite side of the road, and hit a tree. He was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Martin was ticketed with speed not reasonable and prudent, and will answer in Jerusalem Town Court later.

ALBERT W. LAPLANTE JR., 41, of Bellknap Hill Road, Branchport was arrested May 18 by Yates County deputies responding to a domestic incident. Investigation revealed he had damaged property and subjected a Branchport resident to unwanted physical contact in the presence of two children under the age of 17. Laplante was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

MICHAEL A. HOKE, 37, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police Department on a violation of probation warrant. Hoke was located and taken into custody in Dundee with the assistance of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, turned over to the Penn Yan Police Department, and held at the county jail to await arraignment in county court.

COLLEEN C. FIORILLA, 27, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. She will appear in village court later.

AUREL JOVANOV, 35, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after he turned himself in at Penn Yan Village Court May 17 on three outstanding bench warrants for failing to appear in on previous charges, as well as an arrest warrant for bail jumping. Jovanov faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and bail jumping. He was processed, sent to village court for arraignment, and was remanded to the Yates County jail.