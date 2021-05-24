Sheriffs' deputy and first responder commended for saving a life

Staff reports

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike presented commendations to Deputy Sheriff Chris Hansen and first responder Eugene Martin of the Benton Fire Department for their actions in saving a life.

The two administered Naloxone nasally to an unconscious 28-year-old who had overdosed on opioids at 11 p.m. April 14 in the town of Benton, having arrived on scene within two minutes of the 911 call.

YCSO patrol cars all carry Naloxone as standard equipment.