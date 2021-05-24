UPCOMING EVENTS

The Chronicle Express



MAY 26

Let’s Talk: Communication

Wednesday, May 26, 6 p.m. via Zoom – Learn about communication and the role it plays in healthy relationships from a health educator and in a safe, non-judgmental setting—be sure to bring your questions! Register by visiting http://tiny.cc/LetsTalkMay. This program is intended for a teen audience, but adults are welcome. Presented by Olivia Clinton, Health Educator from Finger Lakes Community Health, and hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

MAY 27

Dundee Area Food Pantry

The Dundee Area Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Dundee School District from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca St., Dundee. Masks and social distancing and drive-through pick-up will continue. Weather permitting, registration will be done. Please bring two forms of proof of residence. Driver's license, business envelopes mailed to your residence and the like. Questions? Call Charlene Stanton at 607-243-8371 or Lew Ann & Alan Giles at 607-243-5935.

The Shakers in Western New York

The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes in partnership with the Geneva Historical Society, will present the virtual program, "The Shakers in Western New York" by Peter Wisbey on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Join Genesee Country Village & Museum curator of collections Peter Wisbey as he discusses the popularity of the United Society of Believers – the Shakers – and their New York communities at Sodus and Groveland. Wisbey will also highlight the dismantling, movement and restoration of the Groveland Trustees’ Building to GCVM in 1987. Peter Wisbey has been curator of collections for Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford for over 14 years. He was previously the executive director of the Seward House in Auburn and held curatorial positions in Massachusetts and New Jersey. To register go to https://genevahistoricalsociety.com/ The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at 315-789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 12 noon, May 27, the day of the program.



MAY 28

Rock Painting Party

Friday, May 28, 3-5 p.m. – Kick off the long weekend with a relaxing, artful afternoon outside at the library, 214 Main St. in Penn Yan. Open to all ages. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver. All supplies will be provided for this free program. Please follow all current public health guidelines. Masks must be worn inside the library. This program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Understanding Film: AFTER THE STORM

Friday, May 28, 9 p.m. on Zoom – Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff for another insightful exploration of the art of cinema. This month’s selection is the Japanese family drama "After the Storm" by Hirokazu Kore-eda, which you can find streaming for free on Tubi. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.



MAY 29

Scrap Metal Drive

The Dundee Rotary will be sponsoring a Scrap Metal Drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29 at the Knapp and Schlappi Lumber Company, 71 Bigelow Ave., Dundee. Please, no items with freon. There will be people available to help with your items. For questions, call Walt at 607-243-7862.

Branchport Methodist Chicken Barbecue

The Annual Memorial Day Weekend Chicken Barbecue at the Branchport United Methodist Church will be Saturday, May 29 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Guyanoga Road in Branchport. Drive-through only. Adult meal of 1/2 chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and cookie - $10; children under 10 - $5; 1/2 chicken only - $5. Join us for the best BBQ in town!

History Center Chicken Barbecue

Enjoy a delicious Gale-Wyn Catering chicken barbecue and support the Yates County History Center, serving from 11 a.m. until sold out, Saturday, May 29 at Lyons National Bank parking lot, Liberty St, Penn Yan. Barbecue dinners are $10, including chicken, salt potatoes, choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad, and roll with butter. Chicken only is available for $8. Masks and social distancing rules are in effect. Hand sanitizer is available.

‘Interwoven Dialogues’ concert

At the Smith Opera House Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m., the Geneva Music Festival will explore the long-lasting and interwoven influences of German classicism throughout Europe and America in works by Beethoven and Florence Price, and Ernő Dohnányi’s show-stopping Piano Quintet in C Minor. GMF returning artists include Eliot Heaton and Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello; Michelle Cann, piano. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



MAY 30

Aaron Lipp and the Slacktones: Rockabilly and Country Swing

Geneva Music Festival will present a wonderful afternoon outdoors at Geneva On The Lake on Sunday, May 30, as Aaron Lipp and the Slacktones mesh their Rockabilly and cookin’ country swing with hints of bluegrass from the band’s old-time music roots. Concert begins at 2 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



MAY 31

Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast

Dundee Flying Club Memorial Day Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast is 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 featuring the "Awe-Ja-Magic" pancake machine invented by Clarence Sebring. Prices are adults $8, children $5; menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, applesauce, coffee, juice, hot chocolate. Located at the corner of Rt. 14A and Chase Road in Reading Center, N.Y.

Town of Torrey Memorial Day Service

Town of Torrey’s 99th annual Memorial Day Service will start at 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Dresden Village Gazebo in the Village Square as an outside service only, weather permitting. Please, bring lawn chairs and masks. The service will be followed by a parade to the Evergreen Cemetery Service.

Dresden Methodist Chicken Barbecue

There will be a Drive-thru Chicken Barbecue after the Memorial Day service in Dresden at the United Methodist Church May 31 at noon. Chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, and a roll for $10. Come down Main Street and turn left onto Cornelia Street.



JUNE 1

Dresden Music at the Gazebo

Looking for something to do? Come to the Village of Dresden to listen to “My Cat Jack” from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday night, June 1. The Village of Dresden "Music at the Gazebo" welcomes My Cat Jack, with a great song selection and creative renditions of classic songs. The free concert takes place at the park on the corner of Main and Cornelia Streets in Dresden. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and face masks and arrive early to claim their six feet of space. The Dresden Music at the Gazebo is planning on a regular season of first Tuesdays in June, July, August, and September with additional third Tuesday in July and August. Save the Dates: July 6, Flint Creek; Aug. 3, Ken Campbell; and Aug. 17, 2-Young-2-B-Old; July 20 and Sept. 7, performers to be announced. Since precautionary regulations change from day to day, please watch for further information. Thank you to following sponsors for their generous donations: Mr. Twistee's, Daggett's Garage, and Greenidge Generation.



JUNE 1-15

Community Read of ‘Home Now’

A Community Read is being sponsored by the Penn Yan Action Coalition of the book ”Home Now" by Cynthia Anderson, now available at Longs’ Cards & Books. The discussion of the book will be held Tuesday evenings from 7 - 8 p.m. via Zoom.

• June 1 - Overall discussion of "Home Now" by Cynthia Anderson

• June 8 - Discussion with the author, Cynthia Anderson

• June 15 - Discussion with local businessman, John Keidel and some Somali friends

JUNE 4

Pastel Underpainting

Friday, June 4, 2-5 p.m. at the Arts Center, 127 Main Street, Penn Yan – Watercolor, pastel with alcohol application, and ink are all mediums used in the creation of an underpainting for a pastel painting. We’ll fill the paper in an abstract manner, with attention to shapes and values. A second, pastel layer leaving areas for the underpainting to show through results in a painting with depth, richness and complexity. You will move your painting to a higher level and be surprised by the end result. Cost: $30 members, $36 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.

‘Poets, Peace and Power,’ with Dashon Burton and Michelle Cann

2021 Grammy Award–winning baritone Dashon Burton and pianist Michelle Cann return to the Geneva Music Festival for a musical journey featuring the dreamy and sensuous world of Schumann’s Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), soothing lullabies for love-sick hearts, and songs that will call us back to this world, waking us up to embrace the possibilities of a new day. The concert takes place on Friday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the at Smith Opera House. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 5

Portraits and Figure Drawing

Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Center, 127 Main Street, Penn Yan – Explore portraiture and figure painting with Kevin Feary. Known for his arresting likenesses and approachable teaching style, painter Kevin Feary will work with painters at all levels of experience on the steps needed to create recognizable likenesses. Cost: $70 members, $84 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.

Rotary Chicken Barbecue

Penn Yan Rotary Club is holding a chicken barbecue at Lyons National Bank Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Come support the great work of Rotary locally and around the world. $12 a meal, water will be available for $1.



JUNE 6

La Voz De Tres

Sunday, June 6 at the Smith Opera House, Chilean vocalist Natalia Bernal, keyboardist Mike Eckroth and guitarist Jason Ennis return to Geneva with their blend of the infectious rhythms and nuanced songwriting traditions of Latin America, original compositions and picks from the Great American Songbook. They are joined on this program by GMF returning artist Tom Bergeron on trumpet. Concert begins at 2 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 10

Hard Tango, by JP Jofre

Argentinean bandoneonist JP Jofre returns to the Geneva Music Festival by popular demand with his “Hard Tango,” on Thursday, June 10 at the at Smith Opera House. Join JP and GMF artists-in-residence for a Latin-infused evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 12

Peonies, Purses, Pies and Pet Treats Fundraiser

A sale at the Geneva Farmer’s Market to support scholarships for women will be held Saturday, June 12 at Geneva’s lakefront farmer’s market as a scholarship fundraiser for the Geneva Chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), featuring fresh-cut bouquets of peonies, gently used purses, homemade pies and pet treats, and toys. Sales will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support educational scholarships, grants, and loans for women and girls in the Finger Lakes. The peonies will be priced: three for $5, seven for $10, or a dozen for $18. In addition to homemade pies, homemade dog treats and cat toys will be available. The gently used purses will be priced at $5. Come out and buy some happiness for everyone in your household, while supporting a great cause! P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. International, founded in 1869, has nearly 6,000 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.

Yates County Sportsmen's Open House

Join the Yates County Sportsmen's Association from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 for our open house! Free and open to the public, there will be several demonstrations and displays, including trap shooting demo, .22 demo, archery demo, pistol targeting demo, and more! Hot dogs 'n chips, soda, coffee, water available. Tour the clubhouse and grounds. Located in the heart of New York States' Finger Lakes Region you will find one of the oldest continuously operating shooting ranges in the United States. Come on in, check us out, and if you're interested, join the club and have full use of all the facilities located on 28 acres overlooking Keuka Lake. We have a stepped shooting range with target backers laid out at 25, 50, 100, 150, and 200 yards for pistol, rifle, and shotgun use. There is a clubhouse with water, sewer, and electric available to all club members. Yates County Sportsmen's Assoc., 424 State Route 54, Penn Yan.

Second Saturday Celebration

The Living Well is hosting their “Second Saturday Celebration” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 12 at Vineland Apartments, 100 McKinley Ave., Penn Yan. Join us for this free event where we will be handing out soccer balls for the kids, hamburgers, other goodies, and information about The Living Well. All are welcome!

Geneva Music Festival, ‘The Grand Finale’

June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the at Smith Opera House, Ani Kavafian and Geoffrey Herd, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola, Hannah Collins, cello; Esther Park, piano present the Grand Finale of the 2021 Season. The Festival closes with an eclectic program including Jessie Montgomery’s soulful and rhythmic Strum, Rebecca Clarke’s heartwarming Dumka, and Brahms’s riveting Piano Quintet in F Minor. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 18

Blessed Hope ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope June ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, June 18 at 11 am. The speaker will be Denise McKenzie and the title of her talk is “Dressing in Deity, in the Righteousness of God.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. Registration and $13 pre-payment before June 11 are required for in-person attendance and lunch and can be made by calling LeTourneau at 585-554-3400. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.



JUNE 25

Barbecue Social Fundraiser

Care Net Penn Yan's Barbecue Social Fundraiser is Friday, June 25 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Oak Hill Bulk Foods on Route 14A in Second Milo. The $15 ticket includes all-you-can-eat chicken barbecue dinner, Shtayburne Farm ice cream, live music, and a program update from Care Net! Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/bbq-social-fundraiser-tickets-148794760133, by emailing pycarenet@hotmail.com, or by calling 315-536-7333.



JUNE 26

Sportsman's Chicken Barbecue

A Chicken Barbecue benefitting the Yates County Sportsmen's Association will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Oak Hill Farms, 3173 Route 14A, Penn Yan,