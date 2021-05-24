Volunteers, businesses partner for Route 54 cleanup effort

Staff reports

On Saturday, May 15, volunteer groups from Camp Arey and KanPak teamed up with The Olney Place to help clean up trash along a 6-mile stretch of Route 54, along the shores of Keuka Lake.

The group was able to fill several dozen contractor bags worth of debris.

"The effort brings awareness to the unfortunate amount of pollution filling our roadways and ditches, and ultimately, our beautiful watershed," said Olney Place proprietor Seth Olney.

Volunteers were provided with lunch and beverages, sponsored by Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co, Wine Trail Properties, and the FFA.

KanPak Safety Manager Glen Miller and Olney hope to expand the event over the years ahead.