Yates Concert Series seeks live music partnerships

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Yates Concert Series provided free Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn for over 25 summers until 2020, when the concerts were cancelled due to Covid. Last year, the YCS provided both pop-up live musicians on the streets of Penn Yan as well as multiple mini-concerts in venues throughout Yates County.

This year they are excited to both bring back the Courthouse Lawn Concerts (scheduled at 6:30 every Wednesday evening from June 23 through Aug. 11), and to expand their mission by providing musical entertainment to perform at other free public events. The YCS is grateful to the James P. Gordon Trust for funding these live music partnerships.

Music partnerships currently scheduled (with several performers still to be announced) include:

• Dresden’s “Music In the Gazebo” series, in the park at the corner of Main and Cornelia streets in Dresden starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and Tuesday Aug. 17. The Village of Dresden will also be holding concerts in the Gazebo at 6 p.m. on the Tuesdays of June 1 with “My Cat Jack”, and others TBA on July 6, Aug. 3, and Sept. 7.

• The Arts Center of Yates County’s Sunny Point Open House, 868 East Lake Road, Dundee, 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12 with "Casey Kowalski and Artistic License”

• The Finger Lakes Museum’s Open House is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the museum, 3369 Guyanoga Road, Branchport, with music by “High Country” playing from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

As is the case with the Courthouse Lawn concerts, all events are open to the public and admission is free. The most current state and local COVID guidelines will apply at each concert. Come celebrate “normality” with some great free music!

Other community organizations interested in partnering with the Yates Concert Series to provide live music at a free-to-the-public event they are planning should contact yatesconcerts@gmail.com to indicate their interest, and YCS will provide more information and an application form.