Celebrate 'A New York Summer' at ACYC

Staff reports

PENN YAN – The sun on the lakes, stream, fields, hills, and mountains of upstate New York with their abundant natural activity is the focus of the Arts Center of Yates County’s A New York Summer exhibit. The exhibit features the work of painter Catherine O’Neill of Hamburg, and painter/print-maker Dennis Revitzky of Honeoye Falls, as well as work by many of the Arts Center’s regularly exhibiting artists.

Dr. Catherine O’Neill took her first art class at her local arts center more than two decades ago and hasn’t stopped painting since. Most of her watercolor paintings are landscapes, reflecting her fascination with the natural world, especially in upstate New York. O’Neill says "I have long found that even the briefest periods of immersion in nature have been an essential component of renewal, as well as a primary source of inspiration for my creative endeavors."

O’Neill’s work has been chosen for exhibitions put on by both the American and National Watercolor societies as well as in the Adirondacks National Exhibitions of American Watercolors, held annually at View Arts Center in Old Forge, where she was also invited to hold a solo show. She was also awarded one of the Arts Center’s Artist in Residence slots last summer, spending a more than a week painting at Sunny Point.

Dennis Revitzky believes that art imitates life and life imitates art. In addition to his focus on landscape and figures, it’s not unusual for his drawings, paintings and linotype prints to depict famous historical art. Revitzky says “In working with landscape I am always aware of the beauty and essence of the place, and I want to convey the mysterious or spiritual elements of that place. I try to allude to something beyond the physical world we perceive; something we are a part of, but difficult to define or understand.”

A native of Pennsylvania, Revitzky did graduate work in Fine Arts at SUNY Brockport and taught art in Livonia for 33 years. He’s been exhibiting and selling his work for almost 40 years and has been included in over 125 regional and national shows.

A New York Summer opened May 24 at the Arts Center of Yates County and runs until June 26. The Arts Center will have new summer hours as of June 1, opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Arts Center of Yates County at 315-536-8226 or at artscenteryates@gmail.com .