DUNDEE — Dundee Rotary's Student of the Month for May is Dundee Central School 6th grader, Gray Moore.

Mrs. McFetridge is her classroom teacher and says Gray is a very active member of the DCS STARS program. She has also been a member of youth cheerleading and softball for many years.

Gray's parents are Brittney Christensen and Jeff Moore. Gray is a fine of example of the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."