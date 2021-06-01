Police: Unlicensed, drugged driver hits house

BENTON — A suspected drugged driver went off the pavement and stuck a house, tearing off its front porch at 1:54 p.m. May 19 on Ferguson Corners Road in the Town of Benton.

Yates County sheriff's deputies, Benton and Bellona fire departments, Penn Yan Ambulance, and Canandaigua Advance Life Support responded. Deputies say the driver, MICHAEL HUGGINS, 50, of Columbia Ave., Rochester, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Upon further investigation, he was found to have a suspended driver’s license and showed signs of being impaired.

Huggins was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital by Penn Yan Ambulance for treatment. He was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while ability impaired by drugs, failed to keep right, and speed not reasonable or prudent. He was released with tickets to appear in Benton Town Court at a later date.