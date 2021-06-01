Receive Vaccine, Free Concert Tickets at June 10 CMAC Event

Staff reports

CANANDAIGUA – UR Medicine Thompson Health invites the community to join its team of healthcare professionals for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, at CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center).

CMAC is hosting the clinic, which will feature the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Community members ages 18 and older are currently approved to receive this vaccine. Each person who receives the vaccine at the June 10 event will get two free tickets, from CMAC, to its July 10 “Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert.” Those 21 and over will also receive a free drink on the house, at the show (Must be 21 years of age or older).

Honoring all first responders, the concert is set to feature local artists Shades of Grey, Alyssa Trahan, Brass Taxi, and Jack West, who are thrilled to take part in this event as a thank you to this incredible community and all they have endured and accomplished over the last year. Purchased tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefitting the F.F. Thompson Foundation, Inc., and the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Proof of first-responder status will result in free admission.

Thompson Health President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr., noted CMAC is a longtime supporter of the health system. It has, for many years, joined with Thompson to sponsor annual community flu clinics for people who are uninsured and underinsured.

“Partnering with us to get more people in our community vaccinated against COVID-19 is a natural extension of CMAC’s commitment to the greater good, as well as a perfect example of how we all need to work together to finally bring this devastating pandemic to an end,” he said. “The fact that they are not only hosting this June 10 clinic but sharing the proceeds with us and treating our workers – as well as first-responders – to a fantastic concert is just incredible and we could not be more grateful.”

“Our hope is that everyone who is eligible and has not yet been vaccinated will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and those they love while also receiving tickets to what promises to be a great event,” he added.

To register for the June 10 clinic, visit https://fal.cn/CMACClinic. Walk-ins will also be welcome. For details about the concert, visit www.cmacevents.com.