Two-car crash in Jerusalem ends in flames

JERUSALEM — A two-car crash occurred at 10:47 a.m. May 22 on Italy Hill Road at Corwin Road in the Town of Jerusalem.

Yates County deputies arrived to discover one vehicle overturned in the ditch with four people trapped inside, and a second vehicle engulfed in flames. Branchport Fire, Penn Yan Ambulance, Mercy Flight, Medic 55, Office of Emergency Management, Pulteney Ambulance, and Lifenet also responded to the scene.

Responders were able to extricate the four peaople trapped in car one. Deputies report the driver, PRINCESS ANTHONY, 37, had abdominal pain; passenger KEZIAH T. ANTHONY, 7, was checked over; passenger MICHAEL HIXON, age unknown, had a head injury; and passenger APRIL ORDWAY, 40, had unknown serious injuries. All are residents of Route 415 in Bath.

The occupants of the second car were able to escape before the flames destroyed the vehicle. Driver MICHAEL A. TAYLOR, 38, of Eaton Road, Eaton, was checked over. Passenger DENISE L. SHAY, 37, of Dunn-Pulver Road, Branchport, had pelvic pain.

Deputies say Ordway and Hixon were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, while Princess and Keziah Anthony were taken there by ambulance. Taylor and Shay were taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Further details of the accident are pending as the investigation by the Yates County Accident Investigation Team is ongoing. The extent of injuries was unknown at press time.