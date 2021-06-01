UPCOMING EVENTS

Staff reports



JUNE 1-15

Community Read of ‘Home Now’

A Community Read is being sponsored by the Penn Yan Action Coalition of the book ”Home Now" by Cynthia Anderson, now available at Longs’ Cards & Books. The discussion of the book will be held Tuesday evenings from 7 - 8 p.m. via Zoom.

• June 8 - Discussion with the author, Cynthia Anderson

• June 15 - Discussion with local businessman, John Keidel and some Somali friends



JUNE 4

Friday Book Sales

June 4 will be the first of a series of Friday Book Sales sponsored by the Friends of the Penn Yan Library. The sales will feature books, audio books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. This will be our first fundraising effort since the last book sale in 2019 because of the pandemic; we really need your help in our efforts to support our library. The price of everything will be a donation of your choice. We will be in front of the PYPL on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless it is raining. Please help us enhance your library, and pick up some treasures of your own. Thank you!

Pastel Underpainting

Friday, June 4, 2-5 p.m. at the Arts Center, 127 Main Street, Penn Yan – Watercolor, pastel with alcohol application, and ink are all mediums used in the creation of an underpainting for a pastel painting. We’ll fill the paper in an abstract manner, with attention to shapes and values. A second, pastel layer leaving areas for the underpainting to show through results in a painting with depth, richness and complexity. You will move your painting to a higher level and be surprised by the end result. Cost: $30 members, $36 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.

‘Poets, Peace and Power,’ with Dashon Burton and Michelle Cann

2021 Grammy Award–winning baritone Dashon Burton and pianist Michelle Cann return to the Geneva Music Festival for a musical journey featuring the dreamy and sensuous world of Schumann’s Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), soothing lullabies for love-sick hearts, and songs that will call us back to this world, waking us up to embrace the possibilities of a new day. The concert takes place on Friday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the at Smith Opera House. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 5

Portraits and Figure Drawing

Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan – Explore portraiture and figure painting with Kevin Feary. Known for his arresting likenesses and approachable teaching style, painter Kevin Feary will work with painters at all levels of experience on the steps needed to create recognizable likenesses. Cost: $70 members, $84 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.

Rotary Chicken Barbecue

Penn Yan Rotary Club is holding a chicken barbecue at Lyons National Bank Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Come support the great work of Rotary locally and around the world. $12 a meal, water will be available for $1.



JUNE 5 & 12

Make Your Own ‘Havana Pottery’

In conjunction with its current special exhibit “The Stoneware of Havana,” the Schuyler County Historical Society is offering a pottery class for beginners. The class will be appropriate for children and adults. Participation is limited to 10 people. Marty Evans, retired art teacher and vice president of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, will teach participants to make a pot that evokes the functional stoneware crocks produced in the 1880s in today’s Montour Falls, then called Havana. The special exhibit includes several pieces of stoneware. The exhibit is on display through Aug. 14. The class sessions will be on June 5 and June 12, both from 1-2 p.m.,at the Brick Tavern Museum, 108 N. Catharine St./Route 14, Montour Falls. The pot will be created in the first session and decorated in the second. The $5 per person cost is for both sessions. Anyone interested in the class should contact the Historical Society soon due to the class size limit. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, contact the Schuyler County Historical Society at 607-535-9741 or email director@schuylerhistory.org.

JUNE 6

La Voz De Tres

Sunday, June 6 at the Smith Opera House, Chilean vocalist Natalia Bernal, keyboardist Mike Eckroth and guitarist Jason Ennis return to Geneva with their blend of the infectious rhythms and nuanced songwriting traditions of Latin America, original compositions and picks from the Great American Songbook. They are joined on this program by Geneva Music Festival returning artist Tom Bergeron on trumpet. Concert begins at 2 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.

JUNE 7

Reading in Public

Monday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. at the library (214 Main Street, Penn Yan – Join us in front of the library with your current book and a folding chair. Watch the skies in case of inclement weather, in which case this session will be canceled. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

JUNE 8

Penn Yan Community Read: A Visit with Author Cynthia Anderson

Tuesday, June 8, 7 p.m. on Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook – The Penn Yan Action Coalition welcomes Cynthia Anderson, author of "Home Now," a chronicle of the way one community in Maine was transformed by an influx of African immigrants. Ms. Anderson will discuss her writing process and the community she profiled, and will take questions from attendees. Visit http://bit.ly/homenowpy to register for all three Zoom events. Co-sponsored by Penn Yan Public Library.

JUNE 9

Family Research Support Group: Maps in Genealogy Research

Wednesday, June 9, 4 p.m. on Zoom – Bring your questions, wisdom, and fascinating discoveries. Whatever your level of experience, all are welcome. This month, we cover the use of maps in your research. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLfam. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



JUNE 10

Dundee Masons’ Officers Installation

A public installation of elected/appointed officer's of Dundee Lodge #123 will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Light refreshments will follow the program. All members are encouraged to attend, especially the elected/appointed officers. Dress attire for members will be suit and ties. The public is also encouraged to attend and we request your dress attire be business casual. Please use the back door adjacent to the municipal parking lot.

Hard Tango, by JP Jofre

Argentinean bandoneonist JP Jofre returns to the Geneva Music Festival by popular demand with his “Hard Tango,” on Thursday, June 10 at the at Smith Opera House. Join JP and Geneva Music Festival artists-in-residence for a Latin-infused evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursday, June 10, 8 p.m. on Zoom – One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms. Explore and celebrate the work of diverse creators in this ongoing program for adults. This month we focus on immigrant and refugee experiences, in conjunction with the current community read of Home Now by Cynthia Anderson. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



JUNE 11

Friday Book Sales

The Friday Book Sales, sponsored by the Friends of the Penn Yan Library, feature books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles every Friday in front of the Penn Yan Public Library on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless it is raining. This is our first fundraising effort since the last book sale in 2019 because of the pandemic; we really need your help in our efforts to support our library. The price of everything will be a donation of your choice. Please help us enhance your library, and pick up some treasures of your own. Thank you!

JUNE 12

Peonies, Purses, Pies and Pet Treats Fundraiser

A sale at the Geneva Farmer’s Market to support scholarships for women will be held Saturday, June 12 at Geneva’s lakefront farmer’s market as a scholarship fundraiser for the Geneva Chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), featuring fresh-cut bouquets of peonies, gently used purses, homemade pies and pet treats, and toys. Sales will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support educational scholarships, grants, and loans for women and girls in the Finger Lakes. The peonies will be priced: three for $5, seven for $10, or a dozen for $18. In addition to homemade pies, homemade dog treats and cat toys will be available. The gently used purses will be priced at $5. Come out and buy some happiness for everyone in your household, while supporting a great cause! P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. International, founded in 1869, has nearly 6,000 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.

Yates County Sportsmen's Open House

Join the Yates County Sportsmen's Association from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 for our open house! Free and open to the public, there will be several demonstrations and displays, including trap shooting demo, .22 demo, archery demo, pistol targeting demo, and more! Hot dogs 'n chips, soda, coffee, water available. Tour the clubhouse and grounds. Located in the heart of New York States' Finger Lakes Region you will find one of the oldest continuously operating shooting ranges in the United States. Come on in, check us out, and if you're interested, join the club and have full use of all the facilities located on 28 acres overlooking Keuka Lake. We have a stepped shooting range with target backers laid out at 25, 50, 100, 150, and 200 yards for pistol, rifle, and shotgun use. There is a clubhouse with water, sewer, and electric available to all club members. Yates County Sportsmen's Assoc., 424 State Route 54, Penn Yan.

Second Saturday Celebration

The Living Well is hosting their “Second Saturday Celebration” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 12 at Vineland Apartments, 100 McKinley Ave., Penn Yan. Join us for this free event where we will be handing out soccer balls for the kids, hamburgers, other goodies, and information about The Living Well. All are welcome!

Geneva Music Festival, ‘The Grand Finale’

June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva; Ani Kavafian and Geoffrey Herd, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola, Hannah Collins, cello; Esther Park, piano present the Grand Finale of the 2021 Season of the Geneva Music Festival. The Festival closes with an eclectic program including Jessie Montgomery’s soulful and rhythmic Strum, Rebecca Clarke’s heartwarming Dumka, and Brahms’s riveting Piano Quintet in F Minor. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets for the in-person concert or livestream are $25 (ages 18 and under are free); please purchase a ticket for each person watching the livestream. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for schedule, venues, livestream information, and to purchase tickets. Programs are subject to change.



JUNE 13

Canine & Wine

Vineyard View Winery is hosting Canine & Wine from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 to help raise money for the Humane Society of Yates County. Dogs are always welcome here at Vineyard View, but on this day it is extra special. Dogs who need a happy home will be joining as well. We will have acoustic live music played by Evan Dillon noon to 2 p.m. and Shawn Duchscherer from 3-5 p.m., as well as our food truck cooking up yummy treats. Bring your frisbees, tennis balls, and wag your way through the vines!

JUNE 18

Friday Book Sales

The Friday Book Sales, sponsored by the Friends of the Penn Yan Library, feature books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles every Friday in front of the Penn Yan Public Library on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless it is raining. This is our first fundraising effort since the last book sale in 2019 because of the pandemic; we really need your help in our efforts to support our library. The price of everything will be a donation of your choice. Please help us enhance your library, and pick up some treasures of your own. Thank you!

Blessed Hope ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope June ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Denise McKenzie and the title of her talk is “Dressing in Deity, in the Righteousness of God.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. Registration and $13 pre-payment before June 11 are required for in-person attendance and lunch and can be made by calling LeTourneau at 585-554-3400. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.



JUNE 19

Town of Jerusalem Clean Up Day

The Town of Jerusalem’s annual Clean Up Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 2672 Guyanoga Road, Branchport (look for signs to the old town highway pit). Examples of what to bring: Furniture, Appliances without Freon, Metal, Paint (dried in can), Empty propane tanks, Electronics (TVs – flat screen & tubed, computers, monitors, printers), Plastic barrels (must have ends removed and barrel cut in half lengthwise), Insulation (bagged only). Fees for Tires: $3 for passenger tire (with or w/o rims), $7 for 19” truck tire (with or w/o rims), $13 for 20” truck tire (no rims), no agriculture tires. Do not bring: Household garbage, Oil, Wet paint, Appliances with Freon, Boats, Partial buildings, Shingles, TVs with cracked screens or tubes.

Please: place small materials in bags or boxes. Separate metal and electronics. No more than three pickup or trailer loads per household. For further information, contact Daryl Jones at 315-694-0058 or Jamie Sisson at 315-530-8237.



JUNE 21

Reading in Public

Monday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. at Indian Pines Park (69 Old Pines Trail, Penn Yan – Join us at Indian Pines Park with your current book and a folding chair. Watch the skies in case of inclement weather, in which case this session will be canceled. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

PYA Sports Awards

The 55th Annual Sports Awards Program will be held at Penn Yan Academy Monday, June 21. This year’s program will consist of an awards program in the auditorium at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program will be limited to athletes and their two guests. We invite you to join us for the live stream that evening at the Penn Yan Athletics Youtube page. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC69OpAbUSsPrOnmmIbFIeWw

JUNE 25

Friday Book Sales

The Friday book sales, sponsored by the Friends of the Penn Yan Library, feature books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles every Friday in front of the Penn Yan Public Library on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless it is raining. This is our first fundraising effort since the last book sale in 2019 because of the pandemic; we really need your help in our efforts to support our library. The price of everything will be a donation of your choice. Please help us enhance your library, and pick up some treasures of your own. Thank you!

Barbecue Social Fundraiser

Care Net Penn Yan's Barbecue Social Fundraiser is Friday, June 25 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Oak Hill Bulk Foods on Rte. 14A in Second Milo. The $15 ticket includes all-you-can-eat chicken barbecue dinner, Shtayburne Farm ice cream, live music, and a program update from Care Net! Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/bbq-social-fundraiser-tickets-148794760133, by emailing pycarenet@hotmail.com, or by calling 315-536-7333.



JUNE 26

Chicken Barbecue

A chicken barbecue benefitting the Yates County Sportsmen's Association will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Oak Hill Farms, 3173 Route 14A, Penn Yan.

Wellness Program Annual Blood Analysis

Dundee Rotary Wellness Program Annual Blood Analysis (AMBA) will be held Saturday, June 26th from 6-10a at the Dundee Fire Hall, 12 Union St., Dundee. Cost: $41 (check or money order only). There will be a separate handling fee of $5 for the Rotary (cash or check). Optional tests are available; physician order will be required for these. This will be done by appointment only, no walk-ins. To make an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (have doctor's name and address available).



JUNE 26-27

16th Annual Cherry Festival

Varick Winery & Vineyard, 5102 State Route 89, Romulus, is hosting its 16th Annual Cherry Festival on June 26 and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Enjoy sweet and sour cherry picking, food by Smokey and The Pig Barbecue, wine, spud chuckin', sweet treats, music by “The Inner Crazy” on Saturday and by “Howie Bartolo” on Sunday, and arts and crafts vendors offering such treasures as jewelry, bags, candles, clothing, soap, and cutting boards. Admission is free. Varick Winery is located on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. For more information, call 315-549-8797 or visit www.varickwinery.com.



ONGOING

Cards of Appreciation

Starting May 1 and continuing all summer long at the library during open hours (214 Main Street, Penn Yan) – Penn Yan Public Library would like to invite you to spread gratitude to some of the workers, agencies, and businesses that have played a part in keeping our community #PYStrong during this difficult year. We’ll have colorful cards available for you sign or customize on your next visit to the library, which we’ll then deliver to their destination. Check back every two weeks to make out a card for another group of deserving recipients.

Pod Storytime

Penn Yan Public Library is offering custom outdoor “pod storytimes” for groups of fewer than eight people. Please email info@pypl.org to get started.

Spring Reading Challenge

Dundee Library – Calling all avid readers and those looking to jump start their next reading adventure! The Dundee Library has a very rewarding reading challenge for you! This challenge is for adults and children. Participants will be eligible for a drawing at the end of each quarter or at the end of the year depending on the challenge. First, second, third, and fourth place prizes will be awarded at the end of June. Prizes will include books, gift cards, and items or gift certificates to local businesses. To participate please contact the Dundee Library to sign-up, if you do not already have a library card with a library in the Southern Tier Library System please apply for one with us, and request a bookmark and/or calendar challenge poster. You may also simply keep a reading log. Eligible materials are books, ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. We also have the 1,000 books before kindergarten program to promote early literacy with prizes for every 100 books read!

Hammondsport Bookworms

Little Bookworms is on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays with Lauren, who will give an overview of the Weekly Activity Kit, designed for ages 0-4. They are available to pick up at the Hammondsport Library afterwards. Sign-up is required as kits are limited.

Bookworm Buddies

Penn Yan Public Library’s Miss Melissa reads great chapter books for elementary readers! Find links to the video playlists, plus discussion guides, at https://tinyurl.com/BBPYPL.

COVID-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!

Weekly Activity

A weekly activity program for all ages will be on Hammondsport Library’s Facebook Live at noon Thursdays with Sally. Programs are recorded and may be viewed at anytime afterwards. Follow the Fred & Harriett Memorial Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.