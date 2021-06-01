Westerdahl releases new book 'Contemporary Parables'

Staff reports

Local resident Bruce Westerdahl recently announced the release of his new book, "Contemporary Parables." Westerdahl is a former contributor to The Chronicle-Express and the author of "The Old Grape Stomper," a column about local colorful personalities. In 2019, Bruce and his wife Nancy published "We Grew Up in Gettysburg - A Love Story."

Following a 30-year career as a college administrator, Westerdahl was called to serve as the lay pastor at several local churches. Later, his meditations became the source of a blog titled "Contemporary Parables," and in 2014 they were recorded and aired on WYLF Radio in Penn Yan.

One reader refers to "Contemporary Parables" as “comfort food for the soul offering simple but precious pearls of wisdom.” Another reader calls "Parables" “A remind of what’s important in life.”

In 2019, Westerdahl established a relationship with the Nasaruni High School for Maasai Girls in Kenya, Africa, and the author has pledged all personal profit from the sale of his book will be donated to the school.

"Contemporary Parables" and "We Grew Up in Gettysburg" are available at Longs' Cards & Books in Penn Yan or on Amazon.com.