POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

JOSHUA J. ROBERTS, 34, of Flint Michigan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a Yates County Superior Court bench warrant for failing to appear on drug sale charges. Roberts was charged in December 2020 with fourth-egree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, but failed to reappear on the scheduled court date. He was located May 7 in Massachusetts, where he was taken into custody by the North Adams Police Department. On May 20, Penn Yan Police travelled to the Berkshire House of Corrections in Massachusetts and took Roberts into custody after he waived extradition. He was held at the Yates County Jail pending arraignment.

ASHLEY M. HARES, 21, of Farmington, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving a suspended license. She will appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

MICHAEL D. CHARETTE, 39, of Himrod, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration. He will appear in village court later.

Penn Yan Police charged an 18-YEAR-OLD FEMALE ELIGIBLE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER with endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree harassment, and disorderly conduct. The youth was arrested after police were called to a fast food restaurant for a fight. There, police discovered the youth had gotten into an argument with two other people then allegedly entered their vehicle and threatened them in the presence of children. She was issued appearance tickets and released.

JASON M. STEPHENS, 37, of Stanley, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after an infraction. A license check revealed his driver's license to be suspended. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and failure to obey a traffic control device. Police also found Stephens had a warrant out of Steuben County for an AUO charge there. He was issued tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court and then turned over to Steuben County on their warrant.

LISA A. BATES, 56, of Penn Yan, was charged May 21 by Penn Yan Police with making a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident. Bates allegedly called 911 May 13 and reported a domestic incident and later gave a false statement about the alleged incident. Police investigated the matter and found no such incident occurred. Bates was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in village court later.

MITCHELL THOMPSON, 33, of Keuka Street, Penn Yan, was arrested May 23 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for a traffic infraction on Route 54A in Jerusalem. Showing signs of intoxication, Thompson failed field sobriety tests and chemical tests. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a BAC of .18% or greater, and failure to keep right. He was released with tickets to appear in Jerusalem Town Court later.

AMANDA L. HERZIG, 30, of Geneva, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Herzig is accused of stealing a car in Penn Yan. She was initially arrested by the Irondequoit Police Department on unrelated charges, was then turned over to the Canandaigua Police Department where she is also facing charges, and eventually was turned over to Penn Yan Police Department on the warrant. Herzig is alleged to have taken a car from a village resident back in February and never returned it. To date the car has still not been located. She was held in the Yates County Jail pending arraignment.