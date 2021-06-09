Arts Center opens Sunny Point lakeside facility for the season

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA LAKE — Add a ray of sunshine to your weekend and celebrate the seasonal opening of Sunny Point, the Arts Center of Yates County’s lakeside facility.

Donated to the Arts Center more than a decade ago by Annie Smith, the Keuka Lake property includes a small cottage used for visiting artists and artistic residencies; a “red barn” studio used for workshops throughout the summer; and a boathouse converted to a pottery studio, open for classes and individual studio work.

Sunny Point will officially open for the 2021 summer season on Saturday, June 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to tours of the property, the event includes live music provided by Artistic License, wine tastings provided by Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars, beer tastings by Laurentide Brewery, and homemade snacks. Paintings created by members of the Penn Yan Art Guild will be available for sale. Several Guild members plan to demonstrate “plein air painting” at the event.

Admission to the Sunny Point opening is free. Come by boat, car, bike or foot and learn what’s happening at this unique community arts facility this summer. Sunny Point is located at 868 East Lake Road, Dundee. For directions or more information, call the Arts Center at 315-536-8226. Visitors to Sunny Point are asked to observe all state and local COVID protocols.

