'Home Now' at the Penn Yan Public Library June 15

Staff reports

Students in Pam Grabosky Smith’s Penn Yan Elementary’s Pre-K art class created their depictions of what ‘Home’ means to them. They discussed the concept of ‘Home’ and read books about this theme. Their art work is on display at the Penn Pan Public Library during the month of June.

This is part of the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s 2021 Community Read. Home Now, is the true story of how thousands of Somali immigrants settled in Lewiston, Maine, and the reinvention of the community on this amazing journey.

The first Zoom book discussion session, June 1, was full of animated discussion. The author of Home Now, Cynthia Anderson, generated great conversation at the June 8 session. The spotlight will be on a local connection at the final session, June 15.

To register please go to Penn Yan Action Coalition Facebook, or call Alex Andrasik at PYPL, 315-536-6114