EXTENSION CORNER: Cornell Pest Management Guidelines still available

Cornell Cooperative Extension

PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County reminds you that the following Pest Management Guidelines are still available to order through the Cornell Store. See below for updated information on guidelines available, and changes made for 2021.

2021 Cornell Pest Management Guidelines for Commercial Tree Fruit Production:

Written by Cornell University specialists, this publication is designed to offer producers, horticultural and chemical dealers, and crop consultants’ practical information on growing and managing tree fruit crops in New York State. Topics include general culture, nutrient management, spray application technology information, postharvest handling, organic production, and managing common tree fruit pest concerns.

Highlighted changes in the 2021 Tree Fruit Guidelines include:

• Updated pesticide options for economically important tree fruit pests.

• Addition of activity spectrum information for insecticides used against spotted wing drosophila.

• Updated degree day accumulations for selected fruit phenology and arthropod pest events.

Cornell Crop and Pest Management Guidelines are available as a print copy, online-only access, or a package combining print and online access. The print edition of the 2021 Tree Fruit Guideline costs $42 plus shipping. Online-only access is $42. A combination of print and online access costs $59.00 plus shipping costs for the printed book.

2021 New York and Pennsylvania Pest Management Guidelines for Grapes:

Written by Cornell and Penn State University specialists, this publication is designed to offer producers, seed and chemical dealers, and crop consultants’ practical information on growing and managing grapes in New York State and Pennsylvania. Topics include an overview of pesticide use and pest management in grapes; managing common grape disease, insect, and weed concerns; and sprayer technology.

Highlighted changes in the 2021 Grape Guidelines include:

• Updated pesticide options for economically important grape pests.

• Spotted Lanternfly management revisions.

• Revised fungicide resistance information.

Cornell Crop and Pest Management Guidelines are available as a print copy, online-only access, or a package combining print and online access. The print edition of the 2021 Grape Guideline costs $32 plus shipping. Online-only access is $32. A combination of print and online access costs $45.00 plus shipping costs for the printed book.

2021-2022 Cornell Management Guide for Greenhouse and Herbaceous Ornamentals

This publication contains management information for common insect, disease, and weed pests of annual and perennial ornamentals grown in greenhouses, nurseries, or landscapes. The Guide also discusses growth regulators for ornamentals, effective and safe pesticide use, basic integrated pest management (IPM) principles, and biological control organisms. Greenhouse and nursery growers, landscape maintenance staff, and others who grow or maintain ornamentals will benefit from this publication.

In addition to updated pesticide information, the Cornell Greenhouse Crops and Herbaceous Ornamentals Guide includes several user-focused features:

• Six pages of color insect, disease, and weed pest photos

• A “Quick Find” index to help users find specific chapters quickly

• Disease and insect pests organized by name followed by specific management strategies for that specific pest

• Listing pesticide resistance management codes to aid in resistance management programs

• Pesticide application rates

• Summary tables for pesticides cited in the book organized by trade name and by active ingredient

The Cornell Guidelines are available as a print copy, online-only access, or a package that combines print and online access. The print edition of the 2021-2022 Cornell Greenhouse Crops and Herbaceous Ornamentals Guide costs $42 plus shipping. Online-only access is $42. A combination of print and online access costs $59.00 plus shipping costs for the printed book.

2021 Cornell Pest Management Guidelines for Berry Crops

The Pesticide Management Education Program (PMEP) at Cornell University is pleased to announce the availability of the 2021 Cornell Pest Management Guidelines for Berry Crops.

Written by Cornell University specialists, this publication is designed to offer producers, horticultural and chemical dealers, and crop consultants practical information on growing and managing tree fruit crops in New York State. Topics include general culture, nutrient management, spray application technology information, post-harvest handling, organic production, and managing common tree fruit pest concerns. A preview of the Berry Crops Guidelines can be seen online at https://cropandpestguides.cce.cornell.edu.

Highlighted changes in the 2021 Berry Crops Guidelines include:

• Updated pesticide options for economically important berry crop pests.

• Addition of Field Use Environmental Impact Quotient values.

• Expanded organic-acceptable pesticide options.

• Revised pesticide table formatting.

Cornell Crop and Pest Management Guidelines are available as a print copy, online-only access, or a package combining print and online access. The print edition of the 2021 Berry Crop Guideline costs $32 plus shipping. Online-only access is $32. A combination of print and online access costs $45.00 plus shipping costs for the printed book.

Cornell Guidelines can be obtained through CCE-Yates County or from the Cornell Store at Cornell University. To order from the Cornell Store, call 844-688-7620 or order online at https://bit.ly/3yRAbIj.