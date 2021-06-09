Penn Yan Farmers' Market opening June 12

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — Yates County's local-only market, the Yates County Cooperative Farm and Craft Market, better known as the Penn Yan Farmers’ Market, expects to open June 12 for its 45th year.

The market has been various places in Penn Yan over its long run. In 2021, it will again as last year be on Jacob Street; which runs between Main Street and the village parking lot to the east of Main. The Village of Penn Yan will be closing Jacob Street for the market each Saturday it takes place. Stalls will be set up on Jacob Street between the Milo Town Hall and Community Bank. Entry to the parking lot will be available via East Elm Street.

As usual, the market will be open Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Marketers will be following whatever safety precautions are required at that point by New York state and/or by the Village of Penn Yan. This situation may be changing, so please, don't throw out your face masks yet.

Several new produce and craft vendors expect to join the market this year, possibly a new baker; and many of the familiar faces will be returning. The market expects to have high-quality local vegetables, fruit, and herbs, fresh and unaffected by long distance food chain disruptions; eggs; maple syrup; locally grown flowers; handmade soaps; multiple crafters in cloth, wood, pottery, silk flowers and wreaths.

Everything sold at the Penn Yan Market is grown or made within Yates County or an immediately adjacent county.

The market also is still accepting new vendors, space permitting; in particular, right now it is encouraging applications from bakers, but others are also welcome to apply. To apply as a vendor, or with further questions, contact the market president, Rivka Davis, 607-243-5234 or organic87@frontiernet.net.