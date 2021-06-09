POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

An 18-YEAR-OLD MALE ELIGIBLE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER from Dundee was arrested May 26 by New York state troopers investigating an assault that occurred May 23. He was charged with third-degree assault (class A misdemeanor) and released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

A one-car motor vehicle accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. May 26 on Route 54 in the Town of Torrey. Yates County deputies, Dresden Fire Department and Penn Yan Ambulance responded. Upon arrival it was determined that the operator, JEREMY C. YOUNG, 43, of Seneca St., Dresden, had fled the scene on foot. He was later located in Dresden. Young failed field sobriety tests, was arrested, and taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building for a chemical test. Young was charged with common law DWI, failure to keep right and speed not prudent, and was held for arraignment.

MALIK S. PERRY, 20, of Green St. Seneca Falls, was arrested May 27 by Yates County deputies, at the Seneca County Jail, on a bench warrant issued out of Benton Town Court charging him with second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, unsafe tires. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

A 13-YEAR-OLD MALE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER from Himrod was arrested May 27 by state troopers investigating a missing vehicle. He was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, and released with an appearance ticket for Milo Town Court.

BETSY S. HEFFERNAN, 63, of Penn Yan, was arrested May 27 by Penn Yan Police responding to a business for the report of a woman switching price tags on items in the store. The officers were able to identify Heffernan, and while speaking to her, she admitted to officers that she did switch the price tags and attempted to pay for them. Heffernan was charged with third-degree criminal tampering and petit larceny. She was released with appearance tickets to answer in Penn Yan Village Court later.

A house fire was reported ay 8:30 p.m. May 27 at 4 Washington St., Dundee. Dundee Fire and Ambulance, Himrod Fire Department. and Yates County sheriff’s deputies responded. The fire started on the second story and was extinguished. Residents JENNIFER POUND, MATTHEW HOYT, TATE HOYT, and LEAF HOYT all escaped without injury. The Fire Investigation Team was activated and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

EMMA J. GARDNER, 23, of Million Dollar Way, Medina, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. May 28 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for an infraction on Route 54A in the Town of Jerusalem. Showing signs of intoxication, she failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. Gardner was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, failure to signal, and failure to keep right. She was released on tickets to appear in Jerusalem Town Court later.

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred at 3:44 p.m. May 29 on South Glenora Road in the town of Starkey. State Troopers report BRANDEN CLARK, 24, from Dundee, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Dundee Fire and Ambulance companies responded. Clark was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital where an autopsy was to be performed. The investigation is continuing.

JOEY L. BRIZZEE, 30, of Dundee, was arrested May 30 by state troopers in the Town of Rathbone for allegedly violating a court order of protection May 29. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, and was held for arraignment.

STEPHEN T. CORNELL, 40, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop. While speaking with him, his license was found to be suspended and officers observed signs of intoxication. Failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the Yates County Jail where he submitted to a chemical test showing a .19% BAC. Cornell was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and inadequate headlights, and was later released with appearance tickets for village court.

A motorcycle accident occurred at 3:11 p.m. May 30 on Rte. 14 near Boston Road in the Town of Torrey. Yates County deputies, Dresden Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, and New York State Police responded. On arrival, SETH OSER, 62, of Audubon St.reet, Rochester, was found off the east side in the ditch with unknown injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed that Oser was traveling north on his motorcycle with a group of motorcyclists, when they approached a vehicle that was stopped in the road attempting to turn. While avoiding the vehicle, Oser’s motorcycle made contact with the rear fender of the motorcycle in front of him, causing him to lose control. Oser slid into the ditch as his motorcycle slid along the pavement. Penn Yan Ambulance transported Oser to a landing zone where he was then flown by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries. At this time the extent of injures is unknown.

JOSHUA M. HEY, 32, of Stanley, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop in the Village. Hey was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated and he was cited for the offense. Hey was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

TINO M. RIVAS, 48, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police responding to a local business for a complaint of an unruly customer. Once on scene, police discovered Rivas was upset at the staff and had allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, threatening to cut one of the employees. Officers secured the knife and Rivas was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, arraigned and served with an order of protection, and later released.

WILLIAM J. WILLIAMS, 50, of Bath Road, Dundee, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. June 2 by Yates County deputies responding to a domestic incident where he allegedly struck two other residents causing injuries to both victims. Williams was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, taken to the Yates County Jail, and held for Centralized Arraignment Court.