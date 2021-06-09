Yates History Scavenger Hunt a success

Staff reports

The Yates County History Center has announced the winners of the History Scavenger Hunt held last month. A tie for first place resulted in three winners: The McMahons, The Three Amigos, and the team led by Amy Stewart. Second place went to the team of Aaron and Beth Witt. Winners received gift baskets. Special thanks go to Keuka Candy Emporium, Merrill Race, and Anne Wolden for their donations.

Teams of four scoured the county to answer clues in each township from Starkey to Italy. Historic buildings, cemeteries, musical and Iroquoian history were all included in the hunt clues. The History Center reports that 23 teams signed up for the event.

While the contest is completed, if you would like to try your hand at the Scavenger Hunt, the clues package can be purchased for a $5 donation. Call the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 for more information.