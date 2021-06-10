Yoga classes benefit Keuka Outlet Trail

Staff reports

PENN YAN — As both a benefit and way to enjoy the Keuka Outlet Trail, Jan Corning and Catherine Graves are offering Yoga classes at 10 a.m. every Saturday at The Landing on Water Street.

The classes are open to all, and taught beginner to intermediate, with modifications to accommodate all who attend. Class fees are donation-based.

"Come and enjoy the sun and water, move your body," says Graves, "and if you choose to donate, all proceeds go to our lovely Keuka Outlet Trail."

