'A Dangerous Freedom': Tracing the history of abolition

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — Join Yates County History Center’s Executive Director Tricia Noel at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 via Zoom, for a lecture about the abolitionists, freedom seekers, and the Underground Railroad in Yates County.

People from a variety of races, classes, and genders participated in the activities of the Underground Railroad. They did so as an act of civil disobedience. Although slavery was abolished in Northern states, slavery was legal in the United States until 1865. Under federal law, if caught, a freedom seeker had to be returned to slavery. People who aided freedom seekers could face fines and imprisonment.

This lecture is based on the current exhibit, “A Dangerous Freedom”, in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum which was funded by an action grant from NY Humanities. Call 315-536-7318 to register to attend. The fee is $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members.

The Path Through History weekend is organized by New York State. Events across New York are held on June 19 and 20 to celebrate the state’s rich history. Go to www.Iloveny.com for more information.