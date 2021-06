Community Announcements

Staff reports

MORNING WORKOUT CLASSES

Starting June 14 until July 16 The Yates Community Center is offering weekday morning workout classes with Dawn.

Mondays: 9 to 9:45 a.m., Pilates; 10 to 10:45 a.m. Strength & Balance

Tuesdays: 9 to 9:45 a.m., Basic Boot Camp; 10 to 10:45 a.m. Pilates

Thursdays: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Basic Boot Camp; 10 to 10:45 a.m. Pilates

Fridays: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Walk & Sculpt; 10 to 10:45 a.m. Strength & Balance

The cost of each class is your donation for Yates Community Center Expansion Project.



NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020-21 PENN YAN ACADEMY ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME

The Penn Yan Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is currently accepting applications for nominations to the 2020-2021 Hall of Fame. Applications can be found on the school's website at www.pycsd.org or on their athletics page at www.pennyanacademy.rschoolteams.com, or picked up at the main office of the Academy. Applications are due to the Athletic Dept. by July 1, 2021.



YATES COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

COVID-19 Vaccination has been the primary focus of Yates County Public Health since the release of the vaccine in late December of 2020. The single most important way to end this pandemic is through vaccination. We realize this is a personal choice. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to schedule their appointment soon. If you have questions or concerns about being vaccinated your primary health care provider can answer those questions. You can also call the Yates County Public Health Offices at (315) 536-5160 and a trained Public Health Professional can assist you. Anyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated at this time.

In order to meet the demands of the mass vaccination efforts; Yates County Public Health identified a need for one consistent site for vaccination to be available to the residents of the county and beyond. The Lake Street Plaza had several vacant spaces and the former Gordmans/Peebles store was identified as a prime location. The Yates County Legislature unanimously approved the renting of this space at a special legislative meeting on March 8th. The site was quickly turned around into a usable space by the Yates County Buildings and Grounds Department, as well as the IT Department. Director of Yates County Public Health Annmarie Flanagan said: “Without the quick work of the legislators, county administrator, buildings and grounds department, and the IT department we could not have made this happen. Their quick work is truly appreciated by all of us in the Public Health Department.”

Vaccination clinics will be held at the site; which has been named the “Vaccination Station”, on a weekly basis. The clinic days and times will change weekly based on the amount and type of vaccine the county receives. There will be day time, evening and weekend clinics scheduled. Please check out the Yates County Public Health website for dates and times. If you don’t have internet access or have trouble utilizing the sign up system, please don’t hesitate to call Yates County Office for the Aging at (315) 531-3219 or Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160 and someone will assist you in getting signed up.

In addition to the Public Health vaccination efforts the local: CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies are also vaccinating. Please check out their web sites for availability. Presently the Penn Yan CVS has Pfizer vaccine which is available for the ages of 16 and above.



PET PARTNER CONNECTIONS

Thank you, Yates County! Your donations kept Pet Partners delivering food and pet support through-out this difficult year. We still need your help as we continue the home deliveries and resume our food pantries. We look forward to our continued work with Yates County pets. Please consider making a donation of pet food or cash to feed a pet at home. Donations can be dropped off at the Black Cat Bistro, Knapp and Schlappi Hardware, LyonSmith Brewery, or Lyons Bank. Please call PPC if you have any questions or know someone who needs help with their pets. Call 315-694-6449, or email petpartnerconnections@gmail.com



YATES COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE AGENCY

Have you or a loved one ever served in uniform? Our mission at the Yates County Veterans Service Agency is to assist Veterans and their families in identifying and applying for the benefits they are entitled to as a result of their military service.

Why Use a Veteran Service Officer? Yates County Veterans Service Agency has one Director and a Veteran Service Officer, and their services are free. Veteran Service Officers will help you navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits process. We will assist with gathering necessary information, filing, and tracking your claim for benefits through the VA system. Our Veteran Service Officers can also assist with filing appeals and denied claims. We strongly recommend that you make use of the services provided. Our expertise can help you avoid delays that missing paperwork or improperly filled-out claim forms can cause.

Available Benefits:

• Aid and Attendance

• Awards and Medals

• Burial Benefits

• Civil Service Veterans’ Credits

• Dependency Indemnity Compensation (DIC)

• Education Benefits

• Home Loan Guaranty

• Hunting/Fishing License

• Medical and Dental Benefits

• N.Y.S. Real Property Tax Exemption

• N.Y.S. Park Pass

• Non-Service Connected Pension

• Replacement of Lost Documents

• VA Insurance

• Spouses' Death Pension

Contact the Yates County Veterans Service Agency, 417 Liberty St., Suite 2120, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Phone: 315-536-5196

Fax: 315-531-3226

Web: www.yatescounty.org/270/Veterans-Service-Agency



LIVE MUSIC PARTNERSHIPS

The Yates Concert Series has provided free Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn for over 30 years, and provided “Live Music Hot Spots” and safe mini-concerts last summer to conform to COVID restrictions. The YCS is now looking to form Live Music Partnerships with other community organizations that would be interested in adding free live music to a free-to-the-public event they are planning. Please contact YCS at yatesconcerts@gmail.com to indicate your interest and we will send you more information and an application form.



NEED HELP TO FEED YOUR PETS?

Pet Partner Connections helps those in need to feed and care for their companion animals by providing food and other pet support through home visits and food pantries. If you need help to feed your pet Call at 315-694-6449 or email: petpartnerconnections@gmail.com.

ONCE AGAIN SHOPPE OPEN MORE HOURS

The Once Again Shoppe is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for retail sales; and on all four days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for donations. Mondays and Tuesdays will be open for donations only from 8 a.m. to noon.

Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times. COVID-19 prevention protocols are in place. Children must remain with an adult at all times and adult must be at least 18 years of age.

The shoppe is always looking for willing volunteers. If interested, see managers Becky or Judy.

HISTORY AT HOME

The Yates County History Center invites you to enjoy its online lectures, interviews and events by logging onto its Vimeo channel. Go to www.yatespast.org and on the home page click the link. All videos are free of charge and available to enjoy again and again.

Here’s a list of what you can enjoy today:

• Immigrants in the Revolutionary War

• Pioneer Open Fire Cooking

• Yates County Revolutionary War Veterans

• Through The Eyes of Women-AAUW Series

• Free of the Fear-History of Vaccinations

• A Walk Through Yates County History Cemetery Tour

Coming Soon to the YCHC Vimeo channel are these events:

• Historic Mourning Customs

• Colonial Crafts-Candle Dipping

• Working With Holiday Greens

For assistance in accessing these lectures, call the YCHC at 315-536-7318. The History Center, located at 107 Chapel St.t in Penn Yan, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Please call for an appointment to visit.

HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVALENCY CLASSES

High School Equivalency classes, offered by Finger Lakes Community College, are being held at the Yates County Workforce Development Office, 417 Liberty St. Appointments are required. Call 315-536-5140, ext. 4 to make an appointment for Monday class from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesday class from 5 to 8 p.m. Classes are free! It’s a great time to work on getting your high school diploma!

AL-ANON

When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much, try the Penn Yan Al-Anon Family Group at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays via Zoom. Please visit aisrochester.org for meeting information or call 585-288-0540.



CANCER ASSISTANCE FOR YATES COUNTY RESIDENTS

Assistance is available for any resident living in Yates County currently receiving treatments for cancer that needs personal or financial assistance.

Benefits available:

• Grant (up to $500)

• Haircare service

• Head covering service

• Up to six months membership at the Yates Community Center

• One private session with a personal trainer

• Gas assistance

• Cancer screening

• Assistance to find healthcare

• Cancer support groups

If you have any questions, please contact us at: hopewalkofyatescounty.org, 607-283 - HOPE (4673), hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com,



SUICIDE PREVENTION FOR VETERANS

Veterans at higher risk for suicide, having on-going suicidal thoughts, or having had a prior suicide attempt are invited to join a therapy group with peer veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans are welcome to join a weekly one-hour group therapy meeting that allows them to openly discuss their difficulties with other veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans who may be at risk for suicide can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to be connected with a Veterans crisis responder. Veterans living in the Greater Rochester area who are interested in the group can call Kelly Mohrman, LCSW: 585-463- 2600 x 32570 and Veterans living in the Southern Tier can call Jennifer Haggerty, LCSW: 607-664-4366. For information on resources available for Veterans, families, friends, and communities, visit https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/resources.asp.

HELP MAINTAIN KEUKA OUTLET TRAIL

Did you know the Keuka Outlet Trail is owned and maintained by an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization? You can help by sending a donation, becoming a Friend of the Outlet, and by helping with projects. For more information, visit www.KeukaOutletTrail.org.

FIRST AID CLOSET

Are you looking for medical equipment or supplies? The First Aid Closet located in Dresden on Avenue A has many items to chose from. Everything is free of charge and may be borrowed for as long as you need them. Some of these items include: canes, walkers, commodes, raised toilet seats, shower chairs, wheelchairs, chair lifts, hospital beds, and hoyer lifts to name a few. There is no need for you to buy when you can borrow these items for no charge. We have wonderful caring volunteers to help you. If you need any of these items, call the Dresden United Methodist Church at 315-536-9351.

SHELTER OF HOPE NEEDS SUPPLIES

The Humane Society of Yates County’s Shelter of Hope is in desperate need of 13 gallon garbage bags, kitty litter, Kong’s & peanut butter, Lysol floor cleaner, ceramic pet bowls, canned pate cat food, Purina kitten chow, and paper towels. Any kind can be delivered to the Shelter at 1216 Route 14A, Penn Yan. They can be shipped directly to the shelter through Chewy.com and Amazon.com. For details call 315-536-6094.

COMMUNITY FITNESS TRAIL — ENJOY A NATURE WALK!

The Orange Trail at the Yates Community Center, off North Main Street in Penn Yan, approximately one half mile, takes you through the wooded area and around the perimeter of the back field returning to the starting point, behind the Fitness Center. Orange Trail features both gentle and challenging hills. Midway you will see the Green Trail loop which takes you back to the start point and avoids the challenging hills.

LEGAL ASSISTANCE

Are you age 60 or older and need legal assistance? When it comes to protecting your rights and ensuring proper resolution of legal issues, nobody should have to go it alone. Yates Office for the Aging’s Legal Services program receives federal funds pursuant to the Older Americans’ Act, Title III-B to be able to refer its customers to Legal Assistance of Western New York, where they can access legal representation on rights, benefits, and issues regarding civil law. For more information on eligibility, contact Ashley Beach at 315-536-5515.

WHAT IS ELDER ABUSE?

Elder abuse can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect, or abandonment. Perpetrators include children, other family members, spouses, neighbors, in home aids, as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities. Elder abuse occurs in all parts of the state –urban and rural – among all ethnic, economic and social groups. The most common form of elder abuse reported is financial exploitation. Only 1 out of 24 cases is reported to Adult Protective Services, law enforcement or other agencies that can help. Approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse. Some estimates range as high as 5 million elders who are abused each year.

Abusers are both women and men. In almost 90 percent of elder abuse and neglect incidents, the perpetrator is a family member. Two thirds of perpetrators are adult children or spouses.

There are steps you can take if you suspect someone is being abused. Most importantly— Be Alert! The suffering is often in silence. If you notice changes in an older adult’s personality, behavior or finances, you should start to question what is going on. Remember, it is not your role to verify that abuse is occurring, only to alert others of your suspicions. It is best to take any step of action and have it be found that no abuse is happening than to not report it and the risk the chance of the abuse continuing. For more information visit http://proactioninc.org/seniors/ or by contacting Becky Bennett-Tears at Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging.

PROJECT LIFESAVER

Project Lifesaver is a system designed to locate persons who have cognitive conditions (Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome or other cognitive disorders) that may cause them to wander. The system works through a water-resistant, personalized wristband device with individually assigned FM radio frequencies that emits a regular tracking signal every second, 24 hours a day. Once a caregiver notifies the Yates County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 that their loved one is missing, a trained group of search and rescue personnel are dispatched to the wanderer’s area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system.

Project Lifesaver is an effective way of keeping those who wander safe. Search times have been reduced from hours and days to only minutes. The average Project Lifesaver search time is 30 minutes.

Who is Eligible? Any Yates County resident with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome, or other cognitive disorders, or with a history of wandering may be a candidate.

Who Maintains the Equipment? A Project Lifesaver technician from ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will come to your home every month and replace the battery and wristband on the transmitter. The technician will also instruct the caregiver how to conduct daily battery/transmitter tests and record the results on a monthly inspection sheet. For more information, contact the Yates Office for the Aging's Terri Becker at 315-536-5515.

MEDICARE HELP

Do you have Medicare? Is your monthly income below $1,485 single/$2,002 married? If you answered “yes” or “maybe” to either of these questions, then you might qualify for financial assistance for your Medicare costs. Call the Office for the Aging to set up an appointment to be screened. Appointments are available the first Wednesday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the OFA.

CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL HEALTH CARE NEEDS

Yates County Public Health offers valuable assistance to parents and caregivers of children with special health care needs by helping to connect families with appropriate services.

• Do you have a child with a health problem?

• Do you need assistance in finding sources of funding for items not covered by insurance?

• Do you need help in locating and accessing community resources?

• Do you need to find specialists, support groups or other organizations that can help?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, Yates County Public Health may be able to help with both information and referrals. Call Sharon Stefkovich at 315-536-5160 to get more information that can benefit you and your child with special health care needs.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Home delivered meals volunteer drivers are needed immediately. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the local program, providing so much more than a meal. Volunteers provide the warm, human contact seniors need and may be the only contact that senior has that day. Whether you have only a few hours one day per week, can volunteer every day, or can only work a few hours a month, your assistance is needed. Criminal background and driver’s license checks are required. Mileage is paid. Call 315-536-5515 for more information and to schedule an interview.

FOSTER GRANDPARENTS NEEDED

Do you love children? Are you 55 or older? Would you like to volunteer in Penn Yan School? Become a Foster Grandparent and change a life forever. Foster Grandparents provide individual attention and unhurried help to children who have special needs.Children need companions in Schools, Daycares, and Head Start Centers. At this time all areas are in the community are in need of Foster Grandparents. In addition to sharing some time with a child, the volunteer receives a tax-free stipend, flexible hours, travel reimbursement, and many other benefits. If you have a limited income, and are interested in making a difference in a child’s life, please call Kim, at 315-665-0131 Ext 170. The Foster Grandparent Program is administered by the Wayne County Action Program, Inc. and funded by the Corporation for National Service and the N.Y.S. Office for the Aging.

HOME REPAIR GRANTS

Sheen Housing has home repair grant money available for single family homeowners in Yates County. The grant covers home repairs such as hot water heaters, furnaces, roofs, electrical work, bathroom and kitchen repairs for eligible applicants. For more information, or an application, call 585-657-4114 in Bloomfield.

MOBILE PANTRY PROGRAM IN RUSHVILLE

Mosaic Health Rushville sponsors Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry Program on the third Thursday of each month at Rushville United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St., Rushville. The Mobile Pantry provides access to essential, nutritious food free of charge. Everyone 18 years of age and older will be helped on a first come, first served basis—regardless of income or where you live.

RECYCLABLES FOR READING

Literacy Volunteers has a drop off container located at Two-Can Dan’s on Benham Street in Penn Yan. Drop off your returnable bottles and cans in the marked container as you enter the parking lot. Through your donation, you give others the gift of reading.