Concert on the Courthouse Lawn" set for June 30

PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series will host its second Wednesday night "Concert on the Courthouse Lawn" June 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Penn Yan at the corner of Court and Main streets. The featured artist will be Joe Whiting and his Band. With no intermission, the concert will end at approximately 7:45 p.m. This concert is free; however, those yellow buckets will be handy to contribute any donations as freewill offerings.

What is a sure thing to say about Whiting is that he has been around. Starting way back in the '60s with a garage band sound, he says his influences were Elvis Pressley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles. Since the days of AM radio pop, Whiting has played house parties, concert halls, festivals, and around the corner bars. Maybe you recall some of the following bands, all headlined with Joe: Ridgewood Saga, Free Will, Jukin’ Bone, 1974 East Coast All Stars, and Joe Whiting and the Bandit Band. Jumpin’ Joe Whiting has also performed with the Bobby Comstock Band and the Savoy Brown Band. There was even a period of time when he signed on with RCA records; however, that match never really fit either of their visions. Other accomplishments include performing with the Van Halen band in 1983 and being posted on Wheaties cereal boxes. Joe and band have CDs and other band recordings available.

Today Whiting explains that he enjoys putting on concerts locally and enjoys feedback. He still is writing songs and can tell when that right song feels good. He has personality, jokes around a lot, but always is professional as he plays his unique brand of blue-eyed soul. His enthusiasm and energy shines through all concerts he has ever performed.

Bring your own lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled by 1 p.m. and announced on local radio stations. Unvaccinated persons need to wear masks and follow social distance guidelines. Fully vaccinated people do not have to follow those protocols.

Refreshment providers for this concert will be the Arts Center of Yates County.

Featured artists for the upcoming July 7 concert will be The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band.