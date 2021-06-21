Larzelere and St. Pierre engaged

Staff reports

Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Larzelere, of Bluff Point, happily announce the engagement of their son, Curtis E. Larzelere of Rochester, to Bethany St. Pierre of Irondequoit. Bethany is the daughter of Edward St. Pierre of Buffalo, and Joanne (Elliot) Macomber of Spencerport.

Curtis is a union construction electrician with Connors Haas Inc. He is a 2006 graduate of Penn Yan Academy, graduating at the top of his BOCES trade class. He has been active in the Rochester improv community.

Bethany is a graduate of SUNY Brockport with a degree in Communications. She is a telecommunications specialist.

The couple enjoys camping and serving the community.

A May 21, 2022 wedding is being planned in Rochester.