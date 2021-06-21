Excellence in Community Service Award presented to Christensen

Courtesy of Penn Yan Elementary

Penn Yan Elementary School, on behalf of the entire Penn Yan Central School District, presented Sara Christensen, deputy director of Yates County Public Health, with the Excellence in Community Service Award for her dedication, commitment, and hard work to ensure the health and wellness of all students and staff throughout the past year.

"Mrs. Christensen has gone above and beyond to help guide the district’s decision making and provided service around the clock from the end of the 2019-2020 school year through the entire year of the 2020-2021 school year," says PYE Principal Edward Foote.

"Penn Yan Elementary feels extremely proud to be able to be open full time for all students since last September, and this is due to Mrs. Christensen’s guidance and support to ensure healthy and safe procedures, while maintaining the opportunity for all students to receive a full-time education," said Foote.

The award was presented as a surprise to Christensen at the end of PYE's annual 4th and 5th grade awards ceremony. She received a standing ovation by the students and staff.

"A huge 'Thank you!' goes out to Mrs. Christensen and her entire team, as well as all the other community resources who supported our schools through this unprecedented time," concluded Foote.